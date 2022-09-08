Ramaphosa, other world leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Citizen Reporter

Condolences have been pouring for Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

She is survived by her four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Prince Philip, died at the age of 99 in April 2021.

A statement from His Majesty The King:

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.



“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.



Ramaphosa said he met Her Majesty at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018, where they spent some time looking at letters that former president Mandela sent to the Queen.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said he had memorable meetings with the queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018 and will never forget her warmth and kindness.

He shared a story of her, whereby during one of the meetings, she showed him the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding and said he has always cherished that gesture.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour,” said Modi.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said the queen was a constant presence in citizens’ lives, and her service to Canadians would forever remain an important part of the country’s history.

“As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

To pay tribute to the monarch, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel Tower would be extinguished in homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II tonight.

“On my behalf, on behalf of all Parisians, I extend to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the royal family, my deepest condolences.”

“It is with great sorrow that I learn of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The entire world is in mourning. I extend my deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the Royal Family on behalf of all Parisians,” she said.

C’est avec une immense émotion que j’apprends la disparition de Sa Majesté la Reine Élizabeth II. Le monde est en deuil.



C'est avec une immense émotion que j'apprends la disparition de Sa Majesté la Reine Élizabeth II. Le monde est en deuil.

En mon nom, en celui de tous les Parisiens, j'adresse au peuple du Royaume-Uni, du Commonwealth et à la famille royale, mes condoléances les plus attristées.

French President Emmanuel Macron said she embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

