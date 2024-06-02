‘That offer was an insult’: Zuluboy on ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ role dispute

Zuluboy said he is willing to 'sell the last thing I have...they need to learn a lesson on how to respect artists'.

Actor and musician Zuluboy says he wants to fight for fair treatment in the industry following his dispute with Umkhokha: The Curse.

In an interview with The Citizen, Zuluboy, whose real name is Mxolisi Madjozi, said he was cast to play the role of Mlungisi on the show, but was recast without a warning.

“I was initially contacted to play the role of Mlungisi. However, I was not informed when they decided to recast the role. They didn’t explain anything to me. There was no communication whatsoever.

“They recast me without letting me know. And I had flown all the way to Durban. I was living for seven days in a boutique hotel in La Lucia.”

Zuluboy said that when he found out he was recast, he had already started preparing for the role.

“They delivered the scripts, but I was never called to come to work.”

He said that despite having several conversations with the production team, HR, and their legal team, an amicable solution was still not reached.

“They made me an offer, but that offer was an insult,” he added.

Zuluboy on taking legal action

Zuluboy said he decided to take legal action because he feels that artists in South Africa are not respected.

“We, as artists in this country, have always been used and abused. No one is bigger than these production houses and no one is bigger than the channel. No one is bigger than anything. And we can’t complain.

“We can’t say anything because we are simply scared that they’re going to cancel us or do whatever. I’m taking a stand to make them know that they should respect artists.”

He said his legal team is currently working with Umkhokha’s legal team to choose an arbitration team to decide whether they are taking the case to court.

“We are now in arbitration with this case. I’m willing to even sell the last thing I have, and if they want to drag it out, let them drag it out. It’s fine, but they need to learn a lesson on how to respect artists, period.”

The Citizen reached out to Umkhokha: The Curse’s production house, Rhythm World Production, for a comment. They had not responded by the time of publication. This article will be updated as soon as they respond.

