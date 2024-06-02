‘Sometimes God just wants to shake you’: Actress Sophie Ndaba on her hospitalisation

Wardrobe malfunction: Actress Sophie Ndaba recently sustained an injury...while slipping into a new dress at home.

Actress Sophie Ndaba shared details about her hospitalisation on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the gift of life.

The former Generations star acknowledged the support she received from medical professionals, thanking the doctors, physiotherapists, and nurses for their care during her hospital stay.

Ndaba disclosed that she sustained a broken ankle when she slipped while trying on a dress at home.

“I had a great day playing golf with my girls. Got home to try on my dress, I slipped and snapped my ankle.

“For us deep thinkers, while we dress… Lesson 1: Always be present. I was dressing and in thinkland because of what was irritating me all day, stuck at the back of my mind,” the actress wrote.

Reflecting on the incident, she emphasised the need to be mindful of one’s thoughts, cautioning against distractions that could lead to accidents.

“Be careful what you house in your mind too long. It’s not worth your life. Sometimes, God just wants to shake you a little and allow certain things to happen.

“One minute I’m walking, and the next minute I’ve got a broken ankle. I just want to remind you that some storms are not there to break you… I think some storms are just there to remind you to slow down,” she added.

ALSO READ: ’I’m alive because you live’ – Sophie Ndaba to son as he turns 24

Sophie Ndaba: ‘When I look at where I’m coming from’

Having battled life-threatening illnesses in the past, Ndaba said a broken ankle is almost nothing.

“When I looked at the process of the operation and I looked at the process of putting steel things in my ankle and the process of the cement and scratches being brought to me, I realised that life is indeed a process.

“I’ve decided to embrace it because when I look at where I’m coming from. I’m like, dear Lord, what is a broken ankle?” Ndaba wrote.

NOW READ: ‘He was such a vibe’: Tributes pour in for ‘Rea Tsotella’ producer Blessing Gama