Arrest warrant sought for South Korea’s ex-first lady Kim

Prosecutors move to arrest Kim Keon Hee after questioning her over stock manipulation, bribery, and political interference allegations.

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, a day after questioning her over a litany of allegations, including bribery and stock manipulation.

The move comes as former president Yoon Suk Yeol remains in detention over his declaration of martial law in December, which briefly suspended civilian rule before being overturned by parliament.

“We requested an arrest warrant for Kim at 1:21 p.m. (0421 GMT),” special prosecutor Oh Jung-hee said at a press briefing.

The charges include violations of capital market and financial investment laws, as well as political funds laws, she added.

Ex-first lady Kim accused of bribery and stock manipulation

If granted, the warrant would mark the first time in South Korean history that a former president and first lady were both arrested.

An attempt to bring former president Yoon in for questioning on Thursday over the allegations against his wife failed due to “the suspect’s fierce resistance and concerns about potential injury”, Oh said without elaborating.

A similarly unsuccessful attempt last week saw Yoon resist by lying on his cell floor in his underwear.

The request came swiftly after the 52-year-old underwent hours-long questioning the day before.

ALSO READ: Lee Jae-myung’s rise from poverty to brink of South Korean presidency

“I sincerely apologise for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance,” Kim said as she arrived at the prosecutors’ office on Wednesday.

She denied the allegations during questioning, according to local media reports.

Controversy has long surrounded Kim, with lingering questions about her alleged role in stock manipulation.

A video filmed in 2022 showing her accepting a Dior handbag from a self-proclaimed fan reignited public criticism.

Also accused of interfering in MPs nomination process

She is also accused of interfering in the nomination process for MPs in Yoon’s party, a violation of election laws.

Yoon, as president, vetoed three special investigation bills passed by the opposition-controlled parliament that sought to probe the allegations against Kim, with the last veto issued in late November.

A week later, Yoon declared martial law.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, was impeached and removed from office in April over his martial law declaration, prompting the country to hold a snap election in June.

NOW READ: Trump’s Apple tariff threat expanded to other smartphones

– By: © Agence France-Presse