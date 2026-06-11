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Emtee spends a night behind bars

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

11 June 2026

05:12 pm

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The rapper is expected to return to court next month.

Emtee

Award-winning rapper Emtee, real name Mthebeni Ndevu. Picture: Instagram/@emteethehustla

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Rapper Emtee has reportedly been granted R1 000 bail after spending a night in police custody.

The Roll Up hitmaker, whose real name is Mthebeni Ndevu, appeared in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper allegedly violated a protection order obtained by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, in 2023.

The publication reported that Emtee spent the night at the Midrand Police Station after handing himself over to authorities on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE also reported that the bail conditions prohibit Emtee from posting or publishing anything about Chinsamy on social media, directly or indirectly. He was also ordered to refrain from communicating with her and to remove any content relating to her.

This comes after Emtee took to social media and alleged that Chinsamy had assaulted him.

‘She wants me killed’

In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper claimed he had been assaulted by Chinsamy on multiple occasions.

“I get beaten up by Nicole Kendall Chinsamy multiple times, and I know y’all will laugh at me and call me all names in the book, but it’s cool, God got me,” he wrote.

The rapper also claimed that Chinsamy wanted him killed.

“She wants me killed cos I caught her. I need help. Not financially or on no dumb shit,” he wrote.

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Emtee is expected to return to court on 13 July.

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