World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

26 Dec 2023

01:00 am

Attacks kill at least 113 people in central Nigeria: officials

The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south and has for years seen tension.

Gun, AK47

Photo: File

More than a hundred people have been killed in central Nigeria in a series of attacks on villages, local government officials said Monday.

“At least 113 bodies have been recovered as hostilities that started Saturday continued Monday morning,” Monday Kassah, head of the local government in Bokkos, Plateau State, told AFP.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill 13 Islamic school pupils in northwest Nigeria

Markus Amorudu, a resident of the village of Mushu in the Plateau State, where an attack occurred at midnight on Saturday, said, “We were sleeping when suddenly loud shots rang out.”

“We were scared because we weren’t expecting an attack. People hid, but the assailants captured many of us, some were killed, others wounded,” he told AFP.

The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south and has for years struggled with ethnic and religious tensions.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the latest attack and who was responsible.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Supreme Court validates President Tinubu’s election, dismisses appeal

Security personnel were deployed to prevent any more clashes in the area, where tit-for-tat killings between herders, who are most often Muslim, and farmers, who are generally Christian, often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the latest attack as “barbaric, brutal and uncalled for” and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, his spokesman, Gyang Bere, told reporters.

“Proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens,” Bere quoted the governor as saying.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

Nigeria religion world

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe