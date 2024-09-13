China’s ascent: World’s second-largest economy eliminated extreme poverty years ago

In Beijing, China’s efficient infrastructure and low crime reflect a nation thriving with impressive economic growth and order.

Whether at work, on skateboards, scooters, bicycles, in vehicles or jogging, the country of 1.4 billion Chinese looks like a nation at peace with itself.

With clean streets, manicured gardens, well-maintained infrastructure, impressive architecture in residential and commercial skyscrapers, one is unlikely to encounter a beggar in the Chinese capital Beijing – a far cry from Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: ‘Good benchmark for China’: Plans for Gqeberha plant in top gear, says automotive boss

China shows the way despite size

Despite being the world’s second-most populous country after India, China eliminated extreme poverty in 2021.

It’s multitrillion-rand economy is the second-largest globally.

It is driven by hard-working people prepared to go to sleep late at night and wake up early in the morning.

This is at the core of what has seen the country realising 4.7% gross domestic product growth rate for the second quarter this year, having reported an estimated $17.7 trillion in 2023.

Behind what has become known as “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, President Xi Jinping’s key areas of intervention, which have propelled economic growth levels, included: v A market-orientated business environment;

• A high-level open economic system and a commitment to modernisation;

• An enabling environment for research;

• A push for the improvement of medical services; and

• Good governance of the environment and urban spaces.

With cameras on every street and public space, people in China make no reference to crime, with my experience at the Beijing Capital International Airport going a long way in to underscore that law and order is strictly maintained.

ALSO READ: China promises financial support to implement African plan

No one took my luggage after I left it in a trolley

Twenty minutes after checking in to depart and having gone through boarding, I was alerted by a colleague that I may have left a bag on the luggage trolley.

I rushed back to the help desk upstairs, accompanied by helpful tour guide Bao Peiqi, to find my hand luggage bag safe with the efficient airport staff.

Zero tolerance for theft has become an integral part of Chinese culture.

Among tourist attractions in Beijing are the Forbidden City, the Great Wall of China, the Communist Party of China museum and Olympic Park – a display of the country’s determination to preserve its ancient royal dynasty and modern history.

A walled and moated compound of courtyards, stairways, halls, gates, temples, lakes, bridges and residences in a vast area, the Forbidden City is the imperial palace complex in the centre of Beijing.

It was the residence of 24 Ming and Qing dynasty emperors who were at the core of political power in China for over 500 years.

Describing the Great Wall of China, as “an important part of people visiting Beijing”, tour guide Michael Zhaojun said: “In Beijing, we have the Great Wall, Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square and the Olympic Stadium. This is very much part of our history.”

ALSO READ: Bank boss says not enough money in Africa for infrastructure projects

The formidable Great Wall of China

The wall, an extensive fortification erected in ancient China, was designated as a world heritage site in 1987.

Climbing up a few steps onto the wall after a descent from a cable car tested my fitness and that of a team of senior South African journalists who were covering the state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation.

We explored one of the largest building construction projects yet undertaken, consisting of several walls, many parallel to each other, and built over some two millennia across northern China and southern Mongolia.

The most extensive and best-preserved version of the wall dates from the Ming dynasty and runs for 8 850km east to west from Mount Hu near Dandong to Jiayu Pass, west of Jiuquan.

As we prepare to go to bed, China – six hours ahead of South Africa – begins the daily slog for economic growth.

ALSO READ: China set for talks with EU over controversial EV tariff hikes