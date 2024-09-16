Shot in the foot for SA over exhibition

The phrase “plausible deniability” is said to have originated in the 1960s and was coined by the US Central Intelligence Agency to describe the intentional withholding of testimony from government officials in order to protect them from knowledge of illegal or unethical activities.

It’s come to mean a cynical washing of hands, usually by governments, of dodgy things they may have done and now cover up with seemingly innocent explanations.

We can’t help but wonder if that is not at play in the decision by the USA not to take part in the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition, which opens this week at the Waterkloof air base in Pretoria.

Americans confirmation

According to DA spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation Emma Powell, our minister of defence, Angie Motshekga, dithered in issuing the Americans confirmation that the 1999 Status of Forces Agreement would be in force during the visit.

When the confirmation was finally issued, apparently, there was not enough time for logistic planning and execution by the Americans. No such problems, apparently, for our Russian and Chinese comrades.

Some Russian companies will be exhibiting and there are reports that Moscow will be sending its impressive Tu-160 long-range nuclear bombers, which have visited South Africa previously.

Chinese aircraft

There will also be Chinese aircraft and equipment on display. The snub of the Americans – if indeed that it what it was, plausible deniability notwithstanding won’t have done our relations with Washington any good.

It will confirm that, though we are non-aligned in theory, our preference for friends doesn’t lie with the West.

That could become a thorny issue as the American legislators continue to debate the African Growth and Assistance Act, which gives South African goods some preferential treatment in US markets. How much patience does Washington – or its more rightwing politicians – have with our government?

