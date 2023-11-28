Extension of Israel-Hamas truce a ‘glimpse of hope in the middle of the darkness of war’

The ceasefire started on Friday and was due to end on Tuesday morning.

Palestinians eat outside, surrounded by destruction caused by Israeli air strikes in the village of Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 27, 2023 [Said Khatib/AFP]

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza for two more days.

The welcomed extension stems from additional mediation discussions between Israel and Hamas, which were brokered by Qatar.

Exchange

Eleven more hostages were freed from Gaza, while three Palestinian women and 30 children were freed from Israeli prisons in the fourth exchange since the Gaza truce came into effect last week according to Al Jazeera.

Hamas has now released 50 Israeli captives – with 13 Israelis released on each of the first three days and 11 on the fourth day.

Israel has released 150 Palestinian prisoners – 39 on each of the first three days and 33 on Monday night.

Glimpse of hope

Guterres said while the truce has been extended, it’s still not enough time to help everyone affected by Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

“I would say it’s a glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war,” Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters.

“And I strongly hope that this will enable us to increase even more, the humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza that is suffering so much… knowing that even with that additional amount of time it will be impossible to satisfy all the dramatic needs of the population in Gaza,” he added.

Dialogue

In a post on X, Guterres said the dialogue that led to the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails must continue.

“Countries must use their influence for a humanitarian ceasefire and support irreversible steps towards the only sustainable future for the region: a two-state solution.”

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, including 10,000 women and children, in over 50 days, making it the deadliest war for the besieged Palestinian enclave to date, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. In Israel, the official death toll stands at 1,200.

