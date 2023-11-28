Jewish board happy as SA captives are freed

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies also thanks Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the US for facilitating the ceasefire and release of hostages.

Wendy Kahn, the national director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has welcomed the release of two South Africans held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since the October attack on Israel.

“The SAJBD celebrates the release of South Africans Aviva Siegel, 64, and Channah Peri, 79, from Gaza,” she said.

ALSO READ: Second SA woman among hostages released during Israel-Hamas truce

“Both were captured by Hamas terrorists during their heinous and unprovoked attack on Israel.” Siegel is a kindergarten teacher and was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, together with her American husband, Keith, who is still being held.

The mother of three Peri was from Kibbutz Nirim. One of her sons, Roey, was killed on 7 October, while her other son, Yadav, is still being held hostage.

“The SAJBD thanks Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the US for facilitating the ceasefire and release of hostages, and allowing the enabling of South African citizens being freed,” Kahn said.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk defends Israel, says ‘protests in almost every major city troubling’

“We also express our disappointment the South African government has played and continues to play no meaningful role in the release of the hostages – which is the factor that has ultimately resulted in this temporary ceasefire.”

Kahn said they continued to call for the release of all the hostages. “We respect the families’ need for privacy and continue to offer our prayers and support to them at this very difficult time,” she said.