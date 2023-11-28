Israel not letting enough fuel into Gaza: EU

Israeli restrictions on fuel supplies to Gaza are hampering aid deliveries and humanitarian access required under an UN resolution, an EU commissioner said.

Palestinians walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City on November 27, 2023, on the fourth day of a truce in fighting between Israel and Hamas. – The Israeli government said on November 27, it had put Hamas “on notice” that an “option for an extension” of the truce in the Gaza Strip was open. (Photo by Omar El-Qattaa / AFP)

Israeli restrictions on fuel supplies to Gaza are hampering aid deliveries and humanitarian access required under an UN resolution, an EU commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday.

Lenarcic — who is in charge of crisis management — was speaking as the EU countries and aid organisations scrambled to provide relief to Gaza’s population of 2.3 million under a truce agreed by Israel and Hamas.

“We are calling for the increase of fuel supplies to the (Gaza) strip,” Lenarcic told journalists in Brussels.

“The humanitarian access should be based on the needs and not on some restrictions,” he said.

ALSO READ: Extension of Israel-Hamas truce a ‘glimpse of hope in the middle of the darkness of war’

Much of Gaza’s population has been displaced by Israel’s military action, and the narrow coastal territory’s health system has been brought to its knees, while water, food, medicine and power supplies have been all but exhausted.

Israel launched its war on Hamas in retaliation for the Islamist organisation’s devastating October 7 attack on Israeli communities close to Gaza which Israel says killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say the relentless Israeli bombing and ground offensive has killed 15,000 people, thousands of them children.

Lenarcic said aid deliveries to Gaza were encountering two bottlenecks.

ALSO READ: Jewish board happy as SA captives are freed

One is that trucks needing to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt — the only entry not giving onto Israeli territory — had to undergo screening at a point 90 minutes’ drive away.

The other is that Israel is allowing only restricted amounts of fuel to go into Gaza which are “still not sufficient for the needs” of the territory.

The EU commissioner said Brussels is calling for increased truck screening capacity, and for more fuel to be allowed in.

The fuel, he noted, was essential for humanitarian operations, hospitals, water stations, desalination plants, water pumps and bakeries.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk defends Israel, says ‘protests in almost every major city troubling’

“The quantities that are for the moment entering daily are not enough for all this,” he said.

Lenarcic stressed that a UN Security Council resolution adopted November 16 was binding on all parties, requiring them to allow “unimpeded access” for food, water, medicine, fuel and other necessary items to reach Gaza.

He also said international humanitarian law was not being respected by Hamas or, it appeared, Israel.

Hamas’s October 7 murderous attack and hostage-taking was a clear violation, he said, while “I would find it difficult to argue that this criteria of military action and proportionality are being respected for 15,000-plus civilians killed in 50-plus days”.

But he said “ultimate judgement is up to judicial authorities,” pointing to the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor’s office is gathering evidence of alleged crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank.

– By: © Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: Parliament votes to sever ties with Israel and close Israeli embassy in SA