France mourns Mayotte victims amid uncertainy over government

As Mayotte mourns cyclone victims, Macron’s delayed cabinet reshuffle fuels political uncertainty in France’s fragile government.

Damages at an undisclosed location on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. Picture: AFP

France on Monday observed a day of mourning for the victims in the cyclone-hit Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte as the clock ticked for President Emmanuel Macron to appoint the fourth government in a year marked by political crisis.

The widely-expected announcement of the government of new prime minister Francois Bayrou was postponed on Sunday, with the Elysee saying the new cabinet would not be named before 1700 GMT Monday, worsening uncertainty in the second largest EU economy.

Macron and his wife Brigitte observed a moment of silence in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the victims in Mayotte, France’s poorest overseas territory where at least 35 people were killed and 2,500 injured. Authorities have warned the death toll could soar.

Prime Minister Bayrou said the silence “conveys a collective mourning, a sense of solidarity with all those who are suffering, and a commitment that the national community will be there to rebuild Mayotte.”

The 73-year-old centrist was appointed on December 13 after the fall of a short-lived conservative-led government.

ALSO READ: Cabinet countdown for Bayrou: Racing to build unity in France before Christmas

Bayrou had said he hoped that his new administration would be presented “over the weekend” and “in any case before Christmas”.

Macron and Bayrou held a series of talks Sunday but contrary to expectations the composition of a new administration was not announced.

‘No one gives a damn’

Estelle Youssouffa, who represents Mayotte in the French parliament, criticised Bayrou for not travelling to the cyclone-hit archipelago and planning to announce his government during a day of national mourning.

“I’m with our people, who have no water and have not seen any help. I’m desperately calling for the army to be sent in to try and prevent the situation from descending into anarchy,” Youssouffa told broadcaster France Inter earlier Monday.

She criticised politicians who she said were obsessed with “reshuffling” ministers at a time when Mayott was in great distress.

ALSO READ: Macron praises Gisèle Pelicot’s courage after shocking rape trial

“No one gives a damn about Mayotte. And that, frankly, is serious.”

French politics has been deadlocked since Macron gambled on snap elections this summer. The move backfired with no party or alliance securing a majority.

The country was plunged into fresh chaos this month after the far right and left joined forces to oust Bayrou’s predecessor Michel Barnier, the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the Fifth Republic which began in 1958.

Bayrou’s priority is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a budget for next year.

He is hoping to bring in figures from the left, right and centre to protect his government from possible censure.

ALSO READ: Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband jailed 20 years in France mass rape trial

Bayrou is the sixth prime minister of Macron’s mandate, and the fourth of 2024.

Many commentators are already predicting Bayrou’s premiership will be short-lived.

‘Already weakened’

The fate of top posts remained uncertain but former prime minister Elisabeth Borne, former interior minister Gerald Darmanin, and Xavier Bertrand, the right-wing head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, have been mentioned as possible members of Bayrou’s team.

Bertrand is a major irritant for Marine Le Pen’s far-right, which he has long opposed.

Outgoing interior minister Bruno Retailleau, a conservative who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, was expected to keep his job.

ALSO READ: Comorans fear for loved ones on cyclone-ravaged Mayotte

Bayrou has endured a tumultuous first week as premier after facing criticism for attending a town hall meeting in his home city of Pau, where he is mayor, while Mayotte grappled with the deadly aftermath of Cyclone Chido.

A new poll by Ifop for the Journal du Dimanche weekly found 66 percent of respondents were already unhappy with his performance.

Only 34 percent said they were satisfied or very satisfied with Bayrou.

Ifop said it had not seen such a low rating for a prime minister starting the job in more than six decades.

“Francois Bayrou, still without a government and already weakened,” said French daily Le Monde.

ALSO READ: Suspense mounts as Macron expected to name new French PM

The Socialist Party has refused to take part in the government and its leader Olivier Faure said he was “appalled at the poverty” of what was being proposed to him during talks.

– By: © Agence France-Presse