France shaken: Shocking Pelicot rape case sparks national outrage

Dominique Pelicot’s crimes first came to light in November 2020, when police began investigating him for taking illicit photos of women at a supermarket near their home in southeastern France.

Gisele Pelicot leaves the court after a session of the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot. Picture: AFP

A disturbing sexual assault case in France is fueling a broader national reckoning over violence against women.

The case involves 71-year-old Dominique Pelicot, accused of drugging and repeatedly raping his wife, Gisèle Pelicot. He also allegedly allowed dozens of other men to assault her while she was unconscious.

Dominique Pelicot has confessed to raping his wife over the course of a decade. He is now on trial alongside 50 other defendants, all accused of sexual assault or attempted assault. Some of the accused have admitted guilt, while others deny the charges.

Gisèle Pelicot chose to make the trial public, despite the option of a private hearing. She wishes to raise awareness and advocate for other victims. “I speak for all women who are drugged and unaware, on behalf of those who may never know,” she said.

Shocking case ignites push for accountability

The case has shocked France, coinciding with a national conversation about holding perpetrators of sexual violence accountable. Earlier this year, as reported by the New York Times, the #MeToo movement regained momentum in France, particularly after actor and director Judith Godrèche spoke out. Breaking the silence surrounding the experience of sexual abuse has been a constant motto of the movement.

French writers and actors have also previously noted France’s approach to addressing sexual misconduct is shaped by its unique views on sexual freedom.

Journalist Agnès Poirier told the BBC that “French attitudes toward morality and sex have historically always been different to the US.” She noted that 2024 marks a significant turning point in addressing these issues.

This court sketch made on 2 September 2024 shows defendant Dominique Pelicot during his trial. He is accused of drugging his wife for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France. Picture: AFP

Investigators identify 50 Out of 72 suspects in Pelicot rape case

Investigators listed 72 men suspected of having taken part in abusing Gisele Pelicot other than her husband, but only managed to identify 50.

All those 50 are on trial, including one in absentia. They include a fireman, a male nurse, a prison guard and a journalist.

Additional source: AFP

