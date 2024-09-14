‘If Rassie is best guy for the job, let him coach Boks for next 20 years’

Former Bok flyhalf says there's no reason why SA Rugby should be looking at any other candidates ahead of the 2031 World Cup.

Former Springbok and Bulls legend Naas Botha believes current Bok boss Rassie Erasmus should stay on as head coach of the national team for as long as possible.

Botha was talking at a Currie Cup trophy tour ahead of the semi-finals this weekend, with the Lions hosting the Cheetahs and Bulls welcoming the Sharks for two blockbuster clashes on the Highveld.

The conversation eventually turned towards the Springboks, who are currently going through an unprecedented run of success since Erasmus took over six years ago as head coach, before being SA Rugby Director of Rugby for four years, and is now back as head coach.

In that time the Boks have won back-to-back Rugby World Cups, moving their tally to a record four titles, won the British and Irish Lions series in 2021 and won the Rugby Championship in 2019.

They are now on the verge of a second Rugby Championship title, which they could clinch with six out of six wins for the first time, if they are able to beat Argentina in Santiago and Mbombela in their final two games.

Bok dominance

Despite the dominance of the Boks during Erasmus’ time in charge, questions have swirled about how long he will stay in the set-up, with plenty of interest for him to coach other national teams, while people have wondered who would take over when he eventually leaves his position.

Botha, who is also a former Bok captain, believes there should be no conversation about him leaving while he is doing such a good job and that he should stay on for 20 years if he continues to produce the goods.

By the next World Cup in Australia in 2027, Erasmus will have been with the Boks for just under 10 years, and Botha believes he could keep going until the following World Cup in America in 2031.

“He’s a young guy, you know, he’s not 70. There is (still) plenty of time (for him). That irritated me at one stage. We got into a cycle where they said, ‘Oh you’re coaching for the next four years, then you have to go.’ Why?” said Botha.

“In American sport they are really tough. In rugby sometimes we give a little bit more room for error. Whereas in American sport, and in soccer in England and Spain, if you lose your first four games you’re out, the next guy comes in and you move on.

“So I don’t understand this cycle of years that the coach needs to stay involved. If he is good enough he must stay, if not, go. I am glad Rassie’s taking us to the next World Cup (in Australia) and I don’t see why he can’t take us to the following one (in America).”

NFL stint

Botha looked back on his stint in the NFL in America during the 1980s, as an example of how long a coach could stay in the position.

“While I was with the (Dallas) Cowboys we had a coach, Tom Landry, there, he had been coaching the Cowboys for 29 years at that stage. Now you don’t find that in sport anymore,” explained Botha.

“But the thing is, why can’t Rassie do that? Why must he move on? If he is the best guy for the job then we must hang onto him for as long as we can.

“I just think the best guy should stay in the job, and if that means it’s Rassie for the next 20 years then it’s Rassie for the next 20 years. That’s how simple it is.

“Maybe not everyone will agree with me, but I just say the best guy should stay in the job and that’s the end of it.”

The Boks lead the way in the Rugby Championship with four wins from four matches, including back-to-back wins against the Wallabies away and New Zealand at home. They’re next up against Argentina away next weekend, before a return match in Mbombela on September 28.