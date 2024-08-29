Gauteng Youth Brigade protestors arrested for disrupting traffic near Heidelberg

The Gauteng Youth Brigade protestors are still fighting for the reinstatement of their teaching assistant jobs provided by government.

Around 30 protestors have been detained at Heidelberg police station for disrupting traffic near the N3.

The protestors are part of the Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) protest movement formed as a result of the cancellation of their temporary government work contracts.

They had been demanding an audience with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, giving his office a deadline of 28 August before they would take to the streets.

Early morning arrest

With the deadline having not been met, the GYB members gathered near the N3 just after sunrise on Thursday, 29 August.

Tyres were soon on fire, disrupting traffic but police stepped in. By 8am, at least 30 protestors had been arrested and were taken to Heidelberg Police Station.

Some of the protestors filed themselves inside the police station, saying that they were unaware of why they had been arrested and that police were following instructions from the provincial government.

Premier Lesufi’s office and police acknowledged a request for comment from The Citizen, but none had been forthcoming at the time of publication.

WATCH: GYB protestor reports from inside the police station

MK party calls for release

Secretary General for the GYB protestors Sihle Mzizi was at the police station throughout the day waiting to see his colleagues, including the movement’s convenor and speaker.

“I got word that the police phoned the Department of Education asking for guidance on how to handle the GYB members,” Mzizi told The Citizen.

“[It is] unbelievable that our peaceful protest has led to this. Justice for the GYB!” he added.

The MK Party Youth League (MKPYL) stated their condemnation of the arrests.

“This is a blatant act of state suppression. It is an assault on our youth’s right to demand dignity, employment and a future worth living for,” read the statement provided to The Citizen by Mzizi.

The protestors form part of the 32,000 teaching assistants whose contracts abruptly expired at the end of July.

“The MKPYL demands the immediate and unconditional release of all detained youth. We will not tolerate the continued persecution of those who dare to challenge the status quo and fight for economic freedom,” the statement read.