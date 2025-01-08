What Cyril Ramaphosa must say on anniversary

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing ANC members outside Chief Albert Luthuli House, Johannesburg CBD at ANC’s 100 days of GNU event on 14 October 2024. Picture: Facebook/MyANC

While the ANC will be marking its 113th anniversary this week, the party finds itself in a predicament because it has nothing to celebrate.

There’s no need for the usual big cake this year. What party loyalists need are tissues to wipe away their sorrows.

The party is imploding and it’s in survival mode.

It brings to question what President Cyril Ramaphosa must say on Saturday when he delivers the birthday message, known as the January 8 Statement, at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

However, unlike the past years of post-apartheid and pre-2024 elections, this year’s statement calls for a different approach.

This is in understanding that the political dynamics have changed during last May’s general election – which have seen the ANC failing to obtain a mandate to govern alone and forced to form a government of national unity (GNU) to stay in power.

ANC hijacked by political wannabe celebs

Since the advent of democracy, the ANC has been battling for its soul.

To make matters worse, the party has been hijacked by political wannabe celebrities who masquerade with ANC T-shirts but are not ANC at heart.

Their un-ANC tendencies have compromised and betrayed the party’s ideals in their quest for power.

Corruption has been so rampant to a point that addressing the needs of ordinary people seems to be a secondary duty to their responsibilities.

The ANC’s predicament has warranted some people to write its obituary. It now calls for Ramaphosa to recapture this anniversary in a different manner.

Problems ahead?

This is not the time for him to speak about statistics and make hollow renewal calls, but to have a heart-to-heart talk with discouraged supporters.

Unless he convinces these people why the party settled on the GNU, which included the DA, the ANC is likely to lose power, come 2029.

Problem is, there might be a possible insurrection once this happens. The ANC might not take this kindly.

What’s happening in Mozambique might happen here. Unless Ramaphosa, if he doesn’t want history to judge him harshly, is honest and delivers a message that will seek to reconnect with discouraged cadres and inspire hope among ordinary people, the January 8 Statement of 2030 will be on why the party lost power.

This will serve as a true renewal for the country and a good wake-up call for a party that takes voters for granted.

