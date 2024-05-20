World

Faizel Patel

20 May 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

Raisi was traveling to Tabriz after he had inaugurated the opening of a dam with Azerbaijan's leader, Ilham Aliyev,

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash. Photo: X/@jacksonhinklle

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others have been killed in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter one of three travelling in a convoy crashed on Sunday in thick fog in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

Crash

The 63-year-old Raisi was traveling to Tabriz after he had inaugurated the opening of a dam with Azerbaijan’s leader, Ilham Aliyev, on the two neighbouring countries’ shared border.

Iran’s state-run reported that rescuers found the helicopter crash site on Monday after an hours-long search in mountainous terrain and poor weather.

Twenty rescue teams as well as an unknown number drones have been sent to the area where the helicopter came down, Al Jazeera reported.

Elections

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume the powers of the presidency with new elections expected to be held within 30 days.

Iran’s Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the govenment will operate ‘without disruption’ after President Raisi’s death.

