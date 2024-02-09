Israel confirms strike on Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israel claimed that the target was "involved in a number of launches toward Kiryat Shmona and Metula" in northern Israel.

This grab taken from a UGC video released on social media on February 8, 2024 shows a fireball errupting after an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Lebanon’s southern city of Nabatieh, amid increasing cross-border tensions as fighting continues with Hamas militants in Gaza. – The Israeli military told AFP on February 8 that its aircraft struck a “Hezbollah commander” in south Lebanon, claiming he was involved in cross-border rocket attacks. (Photo by AFP)

The Israeli military told AFP on Thursday that its aircraft struck a “Hezbollah commander” in south Lebanon, claiming he was involved in cross-border rocket attacks.

The confirmation came after a Lebanese security source said earlier that a military official of the Iran-backed militant group was “seriously wounded” in an Israeli air strike on a car in the city of Nabatiyeh.

But a military spokesman was unable to say whether those included rocket and missile launches earlier on Thursday.

Hezbollah claimed in a statement that its fighters “targeted the Meron air control base with a Falaq missile” in response to Israeli attacks “on villages and civilians”.

© Agence France-Presse