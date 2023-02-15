Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons

AFP

A fresh analysis of unidentified aerial objects that flew over Japan’s airspace in recent years “strongly” suggests they were Chinese spy balloons, according to Tokyo’s defence ministry.

“After further analysis of specific balloon-shaped flying objects previously identified in Japanese airspace, including those in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021, we have concluded that the balloons are strongly presumed to be unmanned reconnaissance balloons flown by China,” the ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

ALSO READ: China accuses US of sending balloons into its airspace

It said it had “strongly demanded China’s government confirm the facts” of the incident and “that such a situation not occur again in the future”.

“Violations of airspace by foreign unmanned reconnaissance balloons and other means are totally unacceptable,” it added.

Japan ‘lacks proof’

Beijing hit back on Wednesday, saying Japan lacked proof.

ALSO READ: US not flying any balloons over China – White House

“Japan is making groundless accusations and smearing China without conclusive evidence. We are resolutely opposed to that,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Japanese media said government officials were weighing relaxing rules on shooting down aerial objects that violate its airspace.

At the moment, weapons can only be used in case of a clear and present danger, Kyodo news agency reported.

Unidentified aerial objects

“This case, I think, raises worries for us that may be a huge hole in Japan’s defence,” ruling-party security policy chief and former defence minister Itsunori Onodera told a meeting Wednesday.

Japan said last week it was re-analysing a series of incidents involving unidentified aerial objects in light of a Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States after crossing US territory.

ALSO READ: Biden warns US will act on China after balloon downing

In the wake of the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and discovered three more unidentified craft that President Joe Biden ordered shot down — one over Alaska, another over Canada and the third over Lake Huron off Michigan.