WATCH: Kanye running for president in 2024 with Milo as campaign manager

Rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – confirmed on Sunday he will be running for president in 2024. Ye also announced who his campaign manager will be.

Ye escorted a media group from gossip magazine X17Online to his studio in Crenshaw for an exclusive peek at his 2024 campaign merchandise.

WATCH: Ye 2024

He showcased Balenciaga items, despite the Paris-based fashion house saying back in October it “no longer had any relationship nor any plans for future projects related” to Ye.

When asked by the crew if he would run for president, Ye said yes, adding that far-right political provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos will be his campaign manager.

“Yes. It’s simple. It’s just we’re moving toward the future”, Ye said while walking alongside Yiannopoulos, also known by the mononym Milo.

Milo Yiannopoulos

Yiannopoulos wrote for Breitbart News from 2014 to 2017. During this period, he was also labelled a ‘lead actor’ in the Gamergate saga.

Other than often ridiculing feminism, political correctness and Islam, Yiannopoulos also took a jab at gamers, referring to them as “pungent beta male bollock scratchers”.

Hours before the exclusive sneak peek of his studio, Ye tested the Twitter waters again: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked”.

Ye 2020

Ye ran for president during the 2020 race and qualified for ballot access in 12 states but failed to gain traction in other regions.

His campaign team sued for ballot access in Arizona, Ohio, Wisconsin, Virginia and West Virginia but subsequently lost all appeals and gave up on Illinois, Montana, Missouri and New Jersey.

By the time Ye conceded on 4 November 2020, he had received approximately 70 000 votes in the US states where he had ballot access.

Ye’s pursuit of Parler

In October, Ye also said he intends to buy far-right social media platform, Parler, explaining: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves”.

George Farmer, Parler’s executive director, said the deal will “change the way the world thinks about free speech”.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” he said.

