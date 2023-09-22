Kremlin says ‘friction’ between Ukraine, Europe ‘inevitable’

Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv were recently sparked by a Polish ban on Ukrainian grain imports aimed to protect its own farmers

This photograph shows a view of the Kremlin taken on May 17, 2023 through the barbed wire of a municipal technical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP/Alexander Nemenov

The Kremlin said Friday it was unavoidable that tensions would grow between Kyiv and its European allies amid an escalating dispute between Ukraine and Poland sparked by disagreements over grain exports.

“There are certain frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv will increase.

“Friction between Kyiv and other European capitals will also grow over time. This is inevitable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We are, of course, watching this closely,” Peskov said, calling Kyiv and Warsaw “the main” centres of Russophobia.

Peskov also called Poland a “rather aggressive” country and accused it of conducting “subversive activities.”

He said Moscow and its ally Minsk were “on alert” against “any potential threats that may come from Poland.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022 and is one of Kyiv’s main weapons suppliers.

But tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv were recently sparked by a Polish ban on Ukrainian grain imports that aimed to protect its own farmers.

Poland this week also said it would no longer arm its neighbour but promised to fulfil existing arms supply deals with Ukraine

