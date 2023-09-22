World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

22 Sep 2023

08:00 pm

Kremlin says ‘friction’ between Ukraine, Europe ‘inevitable’

Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv were recently sparked by a Polish ban on Ukrainian grain imports aimed to protect its own farmers

Kremlin Russia

This photograph shows a view of the Kremlin taken on May 17, 2023 through the barbed wire of a municipal technical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP/Alexander Nemenov

The Kremlin said Friday it was unavoidable that tensions would grow between Kyiv and its European allies amid an escalating dispute between Ukraine and Poland sparked by disagreements over grain exports.

“There are certain frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv will increase.

“Friction between Kyiv and other European capitals will also grow over time. This is inevitable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We are, of course, watching this closely,” Peskov said, calling Kyiv and Warsaw “the main” centres of Russophobia.

Peskov also called Poland a “rather aggressive” country and accused it of conducting “subversive activities.”

He said Moscow and its ally Minsk were “on alert” against “any potential threats that may come from Poland.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022 and is one of Kyiv’s main weapons suppliers.

But tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv were recently sparked by a Polish ban on Ukrainian grain imports that aimed to protect its own farmers.

Poland this week also said it would no longer arm its neighbour but promised to fulfil existing arms supply deals with Ukraine

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

poland Russia Ukraine Ukraine Russia War

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe