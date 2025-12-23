World

Louvre installs window bars after brazen crown jewels heist

23 December 2025

Authorities are reinforcing security at the world’s most visited museum after crown jewels vanished.

Workers install iron window guards on the window of the Gallerie d’Apollon (Apollo’s gallery) of the Louvre Museum, on the Quai Francois Mitterrand side, in Paris on December 23, 2025 a few weeks after thieves used a furniture lift to break into the museum. Picture: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

The Louvre Museum on Tuesday installed metal bars over the windows of the Apollo Gallery, where thieves broke into the Paris landmark to make off with crown jewels in a recent daylight robbery.

“This is one of the emergency measures decided after the theft,” the museum’s deputy administrator Francis Steinbock told AFP.

Emergency measures introduced after theft

Early in the morning, workers on the gallery balcony helped position a large grille hoisted by a crane to secure it to the gallery’s tall French door windows.

“We had committed to doing it before the end of the year,” Steinbock said, adding that discussions were ongoing regarding “securing the other windows”.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars told lawmakers last week that a grille would be reinstalled “before Christmas”, noting that one had been removed in 2003–2004 during restoration work on the Apollo Gallery.

The bars are the latest measure put in place in recent months as the security standards at the world’s most visited museum in Paris are facing intense scrutiny following the October heist when thieves stole jewellery worth an estimated $102 million.

Heightened security under public scrutiny

A police unit has been deployed at the museum and a project for increased video surveillance is underway, Steinbock said.

Last week, the Louvre also announced the completion of anti-intrusion measures around the museum.

The October 19 robbery saw thieves park a truck with an extendable ladder below the Apollo Gallery housing the French crown jewels.

They clambered up, broke a window and used angle grinders to cut into glass display booths containing the treasures, which remain missing.

