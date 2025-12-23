24 hours in pictures, 23 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A child poses for a picture with a new street artwork near the Centre Point building, on the intersection of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street, in central London, Britain, 22 December 2025. The piece has prompted speculation that British street artist Banksy may be behind the artwork. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
The sun rises behind a vehicle crossing the Gwangan Bridge in Busan, South Korea, 23 December 2025. Picture: EPA/YONHAP
A worker cleans the site of a weekly mobile market after it was vacated by street vendors in Sana’a, Yemen, 22 December 2025. Dozens of street vendors gather every Monday at an outdoor market in Sana’a to sell cheap and low-quality goods, leaving behind large amounts of plastic waste. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
An investigator inspect a damaged car in a field at the scene of an accident on the Elburgerweg in Nunspeet, the Netherlands, 22 December 2025. According to police, a car drove into a group of people injuring at least nine people, including three with serious wounds. Picture: EPA/ROLAND HEITINK
An aerial view shows the Mexican Navy training ship Cuauhtemoc approaching the port of Acapulco, Mexico, 22 December 2025. The Cuauhtemoc, also known as ‘The Gentleman of the Seas’, returns to Acapulco Bay after a voyage that began in April and included a collision with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on 15 May. Picture: EPA/DAVID GUZMAN
People walk past an installation of the nativity scene near the Kazan Cathedral ahead of New Year and Christmas celebrations in St. Petersburg Russia, 22 December 2025. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December, and Christmas, which is observed on 07 January 2026, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar. Picture: EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Spectators watch a match between Team Baghlan (Red colors) and Team Sar-e-Pul (Black colors) during final match of Buzkashi league in Kabul, Afghanistan, 22 December 2025. Buzkashi is a traditional sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a goat or calf carcass in a goal. Several provincial teams are participating in the Buzkashi league. Picture: EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Workers install iron window guards on the window of the Gallerie d’Apollon (Apollo’s gallery) of the Louvre Museum, on the Quai Francois Mitterrand side, in Paris on December 23, 2025 a few weeks after thieves used a furniture lift to break into the museum. Robbers broke into the Louvre and fled with jewellery on October 19, 2025 morning after arriving on a scooter armed with small chainsaws and used a goods lift to reach the room they were targeting. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Family and friends of the late media personality Warrick Stock, commonly known as DJ Warras, pay their respects at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rosebank, 23 December 2025, during his funeral service. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Christmas decorations at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, 13 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A young girl posts a letter to the North Pole at Santa Land in Fourways Mall, Johannesburg,19 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A woman dances with ribbons at a park in Beijing on December 23, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
This handout aerial photo taken and released by the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on December 22, 2025 shows boats on the bed of the canal after a sinkhole developed along the Shropshire Union Canal, draining the water, in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch, Shropshire, central England. (Photo by Handout / Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service / AFP)
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken (C) visits the Commandant de Hemptinne Quarter for the official handover of the PIORUN air defense system to the Special Operations Regiment (SOR) in Heverlee, Belgium, 23 December 2025. The new C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems) capability to protect against aerial threats such as drones will also be demonstrated. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
