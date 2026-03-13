24 hours in pictures, 13 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Law enforcement responds at the scene of a shooting on Walnut Lake Rd, outside of Temple Israel synagogue, in West Bloomfield, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, on March 12, 2026. An unidentified shooter was killed on March 12 after exchanging gunfire with security in an attack on a synagogue in the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, police said. Police said the gunman was dead following the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Valentino during the show “Interferenze” Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection at Palazzo Barberini in Rome on March 12, 2026. Italian fashion house Valentino returns to its roots with a catwalk show designed by creative director Alessandro Michele in one of Rome’s most spectacular venues, two months after the death of founder Valentino Garavani. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) An indigenous woman looks on as she participates in a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the Aztec year-known as “Xiuhpohualli”-which marks the start of the agricultural and solar cycle, in Mexico City on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) A man sits outside a closed shop in the the Old city of Jerusalem on March 13, 2026. Iran launched a fresh salvo of missiles at Israel on March 13, according to state television, on the 14th day of the Middle East war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) A Shia Muslim recites from a copy of the Quran as he participates in the ritual of Itikaf, or spiritual retreat, at the Kufa Mosque in Kufa, south of Baghdad, on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Qassem al-KAABI / AFP) Curators Ariane Coulondre (L) of the Centre Pompidou and Maike Steinkamp of the Neue Nationalgalerie look at the bronze sculpture ‘Sleeping Muse’ (La Muse endormie, 1910) by Romanian sculptor and painter Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957) displayed on a pedestal during preparations for the upcoming exhibition ‘Brancusi’ at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin on March 12, 2026. The exhibition, organised in collaboration with The Centre Pompidou in Paris, will be open to the public from March 20 until August 9, 2026. With more than 150 works of art, among them sculptures, paintings, drawings, photographs, films, and rarely exhibited archival documents, it is the first comprehensive exhibition devoted to Brancusi in Germany in over 50 years. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) French skier François d’Haene (C) competes during the third stage of the 40th edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering race in Areches-Beaufort on March 13, 2026. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP) This aerial view shows the Zocalo square covered in artificial turf, where Mexicans will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest soccer class in the world next weekend in Mexico City on March 12, 2026. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) Runners and riders jump a fence as they compete in the Mares’ Chase horse race on the fourth day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 13, 2026. The race was won by Dinoblue ridden by Jockey Mark Walsh. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) A classic American car is seen parked near the Iberostar Parque Central hotel in Havana on March 12, 2026. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) Supporters of incumbent President of the Republic of Congo and presidential candidate Denis Sassou Nguesso, parade during a campaign rally in Brazzaville on March 13, 2026 ahead of Congo’s presidential election scheduled for March 15, 2026. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) A Taliban security personnel walks as smoke rises from the site after overnight Pakistani airstrikes hit oil depots for commercial airlines, near the Kandahar airport in the Daman district of Kandahar province on March 13, 2026. Afghan authorities said on March 13 that Pakistan attacks on Kabul and border provinces killed four people in the capital and two in the east, the latest deadly clashes in the long-running conflict. (Photo by AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 12 March 2026