Middle East war latest: ‘largest supply disruption in history of global oil market’ as production falls

Here are the latest events in the Middle East war:

Mideast war sees Gulf states slash oil output by 10mn bpd

The Mideast war has caused the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market”, leading Gulf oil producers to slash production, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

In its latest report, the IEA said crude oil production was currently down by at least 8.0 million bpd, with an additional 2.0 million related to petroleum products including condensates shut off.

The war has see Iran tighten its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit point for oil trade, reducing supplies to a trickle.

Italy says its military base in Iraqi Kurdistan attacked, no injuries

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday there had been an “attack” on an Italian base in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, but there were no injuries.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the Italian base in Erbil,” Tajani said on X, without giving details. “I just spoke with the Italian ambassador to Iraq. Fortunately, all our soldiers are well and safe in the bunker,” he said.

Italy has soldiers in Erbil training Kurdistan security forces as part of an international force.

Drones were shot down on Wednesday over Erbil by the US-led international forces, which are based at Erbil airport, a Kurdish security source said.

No casualties were reported, the source said.

AFP journalists reported hearing loud bangs near Erbil airport from air defences engaging drones.

Container ship near UAE struck

A projectile struck a container ship near the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, causing a small fire onboard, the UK maritime agency said, adding the ship’s crew had been reported as safe.

Three trapped in ship in Hormuz

Three crew members believed to be trapped aboard a Thai bulk carrier hit by projectiles while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz were yet to be rescued on Thursday, the vessel’s owner said.

Bahrain says fuel tanks attacked

Bahrain told residents to stay home after an Iranian attack on fuel tanks on Thursday in Muharraq Governorate, one of the country’s four administrative governorates.

Drone attacks

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones headed toward the Shaybah oil field in the southeast of the country.

Earlier Thursday, the ministry said it shot down one drone approaching a district housing foreign embassies, and another in the eastern region.

Kuwait’s defence ministry also said it had intercepted several drones.

State media reported a fire in a residential building, resulting in two injuries.

Israel says Iran fires more missiles

The Israeli military said a new wave of missiles was heading for Israel, following an earlier wave of strikes that coincided with Israeli strikes on Tehran and Beirut.

It said it had deployed air defences to intercept them.

In response, Israel said it was carrying out “wide-scale” strikes on Tehran and a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

Strike on Iraq kills two

An air strike targeting a base in northern Iraq killed at least two fighters, several sources told AFP.

Strike on Beirut seafront kills 7

The Lebanese health ministry said that seven people were killed and 21 injured in an Israeli strike on the seafront area of Beirut, where some displaced people have been sleeping out in the open, hours after another attack in the heart of the capital.

Trump says Iran near defeat

President Donald Trump reiterated his insistence that US strikes on Iran had already practically defeated the Islamic republic.

“They are pretty much at the end of the line,” Trump told reporters, after delivering a speech to supporters in which he declared: “We’ve won…We won — in the first hour it was over.”

Oil tankers attacked off Iraq

Two oil tankers were attacked off Iraq’s coast, government officials told the INA news agency, as state television broadcast images of a ship engulfed in flames.

At least one crew member of a ship was killed and several were missing, while 38 people had been rescued, port authorities said.

US to release 172 mn barrels of oil

The US Department of Energy said it will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve as part of an agreement among International Energy Agency (IEA) members to ease market turbulence.

The IEA’s 32 members earlier agreed to unlock 400 million barrels, its largest ever joint release.

The US release will begin next week and be completed in approximately 120 days, the Energy Department said.

Iran says launched joint attack with Hezbollah

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out a joint missile operation with Lebanese ally Hezbollah against targets in Israel.

The statement came after Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of rockets and advanced missiles at northern Israel.

US war costs hit $11.3 bn in 6 days

The opening week of the war against Iran cost the United States military more than $11.3 billion, lawmakers were told in a Pentagon briefing, according to a New York Times report.

Israel conducts drone strikes in Tehran

Israeli drone strikes killed several members of the Iranian security forces stationed at checkpoints in Tehran, the Fars news agency said, in the first such attacks since the outbreak of the war.

UN Security Council demands Iran halt attacks

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for Iran to halt its attacks on Gulf states, while not mentioning the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The vote was 13-0, with veto-wielding China and Russia both abstaining.

Top Iran adviser calls Trump ‘Satan’

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser to Iran’s Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, lashed out at US President Donald Trump in remarks on state television and reiterated threats to eradicate Israel.

“Trump is the most corrupt and stupid American president,” he said. “He is Satan himself.”

Lebanon toll rises above 630

Lebanon said the death toll in 10 days of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah during the Middle East war was above 630 people, while more than 800,000 have registered as displaced.