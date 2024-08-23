Myanmar crisis: UN fears repeat of 2017 atrocities against Rohingyas

Hundreds of civilians have been killed while trying to flee the fighting in Myanmar, with a UN human rights chief voicing alarm.

Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in northern Myanmar, a spokesman for an ethnic rebel group that controls the area told AFP on October 10. (Photo by AFP)

The United Nations said Friday it fears a repeat of the 2017 atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning a human tragedy was unfolding in Rakhine State.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced grave alarm about the sharply deteriorating situation across Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine where, he said, hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed while trying to flee fighting.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the rebel Arakan Army attacked forces of Myanmar’s ruling junta in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

ALSO READ: Clashes in northern Myanmar town enter second day

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the state, which is also home to around 600,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Rakhine in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

“Thousands of Rohingya have been forced to flee on foot, with the Arakan Army herding them repeatedly into locations that offer scant safe haven,” Turk said in a statement.

“As the border crossings to Bangladesh remain closed, members of the Rohingya community are finding themselves trapped between the military and its allies and the Arakan Army, with no path to safety.”

Bangladesh is now home to around one million Rohingya refugees.

“This month marks seven years since the military operations which drove 700,000 across the border into Bangladesh. Despite the world saying ‘never again’, we are once more witnessing killings, destruction and displacement in Rakhine,” said Turk.

ALSO READ: UN expert warns of looming ‘genocidal violence’ in Myanmar

The UN high commissioner for human rights said parties to the armed conflict were denying responsibility for attacks against the Rohingya, which “stretches the bounds of credulity”, he said.

The UN Human Rights Office said that according to its information, the military and the Arakan Army have both committed serious human rights violations and abuses against the Rohingya.

These include extrajudicial killings, some involving beheadings; abductions, forced recruitment, indiscriminate bombardments of towns and villages, and arson attacks.

“Both the military and the Arakan Army bear direct responsibility for the human tragedy that is unfolding in Rakhine,” said Turk.

“These atrocities demand an unequivocal response: those responsible must be held accountable, and justice must be pursued relentlessly.

“Recurrence of the crimes and horrors of the past must be prevented as a moral duty and a legal necessity.”

Turk called on both parties to cease attacks on civilians and urged ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to take all necessary measures to protect the Rohingya.

© Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: EU, US, others alarmed at ‘increasing harm to civilians’ in Myanmar