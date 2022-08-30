Lion kills man at Ghana zoo who entered its enclosure

AFP

A lion in a Ghana zoo killed a man who scaled the fence and landed in its enclosure on Sunday, wildlife officials said in a statement.

The man was attacked by the lion after jumping over the security fences of the zoo in the capital, Accra, said the Forestry Commission, the state agency in charge of wildlife in Ghana.

“The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure,” the statement said, adding that he had died of his injuries.

Really odd story. Man killed in Accra zoo after scaling into lion cage, according to officialspic.twitter.com/rd19bZE25h — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) August 28, 2022

The lion, a lioness and two cubs were still secure in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo, it added.

A police spokesman told AFP: “We’re investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area.”

The Accra Zoo was first established as a private menagerie in the early 1960s by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The Accra Zoo was opened to the public after his overthrow in 1966.