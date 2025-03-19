Six dead, 40 missing after migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa

Survivors say the vessel deflated and began taking on water hours after leaving Tunisia.

A wreath of flowers floats on the Mediterranean Sea, thrown by people who ended a protest march on the beach at the site of a shipwreck on March 11, 2023 in Steccato di Cutro, Calabria region, southern Italy. Picture: Gianluca Chininea / AFP

Six people died and 40 are missing after a migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean, the United Nations said Wednesday, as Italian authorities searched for survivors off the island of Lampedusa.

“Still too many dead in a new shipwreck in the Mediterranean,” Chiara Cardoletti, the Italy representative of the UN refugee agency UNHCR, said on X.

Inflatable dinghy deflates at sea

An inflatable dinghy carrying 56 people had left the Tunisian port of Sfax on Monday before getting into trouble, she said.

“After a few hours of sailing, the dinghy began to deflate and take on water. Six bodies recovered. 40 missing,” she wrote.

Italy’s coastguard and police pulled 10 people to safety — six men and four women — a UNHCR spokesperson told AFP, adding that they are scouring the area for survivors.

Those rescued said there had been 56 people on board from the Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea and Cameroon.

ALSO READ: Committee calls for more border resources after almost 60 000 illegal crossing attempts

The dinghy was reportedly found partially deflated off the tiny rocky outcrop of Lampione, to the west of Lampedusa, which lies closer to North Africa than Europe.

Survivors, who are receiving psychological support, said some of the missing had fallen overboard in rough seas, according to the AGI news agency.

More migrant arrivals

After the migrants were rescued, a separate group of 40 migrants landed on Lampedusa after travelling from Sfax in metal boats, the ANSA news agency said.

There were five landings in Lampedusa on Tuesday with a total of 213 migrants, bringing the number of people at the island’s reception centre to 230, it said.

Around 8,743 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, slightly more than in the same period last year, according to Italy’s interior ministry.

ALSO READ: UK asylum numbers soar to record levels as migration debate intensifies

Italy’s tough stance on migrants

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has adopted a tough stance on migrants, vowing to stop arrivals, which are down sharply on 2023 figures.

The country is the first port of call for many people who make the perilous journey on small boats from North Africa to Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 140 people have died or gone missing while attempting the crossing so far this year.

Meloni’s flagship plan is to outsource migrant processing to Albania — a non-EU country — and speed up repatriations of failed asylum seekers.

But the scheme, which is being closely watched by Europe, has run into several legal hurdles and the purpose-built centres in Albania currently stand empty.

NOW READ: Israel says 3,000-year-old shipwreck found off north coast