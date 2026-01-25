Lorch set to rake in the cash after Al-Ittihad move

'Following the signing, Lorch expressed his great happiness,' wrote the Libyan giants on Instagram.

Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC on Saturday confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanca.

“The South African magician who spreads his creations wherever he goes and goes, he changed the place but didn’t change the colors,” wrote Al-Ittihad on their official Instagram page, in reference to the face that the Libyan giants, like their Moroccan counterparts, play in red.

Lorch ‘looks forward to making a strong impact’

“Following the signing, Lorch expressed his great happiness, affirming his full readiness and enthusiasm to join the ranks of the leader and dean of Libyan clubs, as he looks forward to making a strong impact and bringing joy to the fans,” they added in another post.

Lorch, now 32, moved to Wydad on loan from Sundowns in January 2025, joining former Masandawana and Pirates head coach Rulani Mokwena at the Moroccan giants.

Mokwena parted ways with Wydad in April of the same year, but Wydad signed Lorch on a permanent deal in August.

Before that, Lorch shone for Wydad at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA, including netting a fine goal in a 4-1 loss to Italian giants Juventus. This season, ‘Nyoso’ continued that excellent form. His five goals and four assists in 11 appearances in all competitions had many calling for him to be named in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

In the millions

Reports suggest that Al-Ittihad have paid Wydad US$1.5 million (just over R24 million) to sign Lorch, and that the player himself will earn over $3 million (about R 186 million) over the two-and-a-half year duration of his contract.

Al-Ittihad are currently top of the Libyan Premier League with five wins from their first five matches of the season.