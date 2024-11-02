Botswana poll: Masisi concedes defeat as governing party loses its majority

President Mokgweetsi Masisi concedes defeat as preliminary election results show the Botswana Democratic Party losing its parliamentary majority.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi's party suffered a resounding defeat in the general election, according to preliminary tallies, losing its nearly six-decade grip on power.

With President Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday conceding defeat, as preliminary election results showed his governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost its parliamentary majority after nearly six decades in power, political analysts say the poll outcome sent a clear message to other ruling parties in Africa – not to take peoples’ interests for granted.

Masisi’s concession came before the final results were announced, with the BDP trailing in fourth place – signalling an end to decades of power in the diamond-rich Southern African country, since 1966.

With the main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) holding a strong lead in the partial results, UDC leader Duma Boko, was set to take over the reins from Masisi as president.

In marking a historic defeat by the UDC, Masisi said: “We got it wrong big-time in the eyes of the people. We were really convinced of our message.

“But every indication, by any measure, is that there is no way that I can pretend that we are going to form a government.

“I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth and transparent transition process ahead of the inauguration.”

Commenting on the election results, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, director of RiskRecon, said the change of guard in Botswana sent “a clear message to other parties in a similar situation as BDP, that never take people’s interests for granted”.

Makhubela said the trend was “never promise the people what you can’t deliver and the era of false promises is over”.

“The UDC leadership is likely to take a hardline position against corruption and malfeasance in institutions of the state.

“The biggest challenge will be to restore the Botswana credibility as a strong democracy,” said Makhubela.

University of KwaZulu-Natal politics lecturer Zakhele Ndlovu said though the outcome of the Botswana election was “shocking, this was not unexpected”.

“The BDP’s extended period in power has led to complacency, arrogance and corruption,” maintained Ndlovu.

He said power changing hands was “starting to become a trend in some African states – Zambia, Malawi and Kenya”.

“Southern Africa is an exception, with Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola and South Africa, to a lesser extent, remaining dominant party systems.

“It is early days to tell what changes we are likely to see in Botswana.

“The opposition has promised to create a better life – improve the standard of living through creating sustainable jobs and fixing the economy,” said Ndlovu.

UDC elections campaign coordinator Ford Moiteela said he was “very happy by our party’s performance in the polls”.

“We made it clear to the BDP that we will not tolerate any move pointing to vote rigging – something which would have compromised the polls.

“I congratulate all parties for taking part in the election and the electorate for exercising a democratic right to vote,” said Moiteela.

Among its priorities, Moiteela said the UDC wanted to “improve relationships with diamond producer De Beers and other industries based in Botswana”.

During campaigning, Masisi put pressure on De Beers, threatening to sever ties with the South African diamond giant if talks to renegotiate a sales agreement were unfavourable for his country.

Botswana provides De Beers with 70% of its rough diamonds.

The 2011 sales agreement governing the terms of marketing diamonds produced by Debswana – a 50-50 joint venture between the government and De Beers – expired in 2021.

It has been extended by the parties, who cited the Covid outbreak as the reason for the delay in concluding negotiations.

Botswana’s economy has been affected by a global downturn in demand for mined diamonds – accounting for more than 80% of Southern African exports.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that growth in Botswana was this year expected to slow to 1% – down from 2.3% last year and 5.5% in 2022.

Unemployment has risen to 27%, with a greater share of youth out of work.