Beauty creams valued at R126 000 seized at Botswana border

A routine stop by law enforcement found several containers of contraband bound for distribution in South Africa.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Groblersburg on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

A man was arrested from attempting to sneak a load of beauty cream into South Africa.

Matthews Ncube, a 46-year-old Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Groblersburg on Tuesday following a routine inspection of his vehicle at the Botswana border.

Police found several containers of product concealed within the cargo area which had just crossed into the country.

He appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody until 6 June for his bail application.

“The contraband, valued at approximately R126 000 was immediately confiscated. Preliminary investigations suggest that the creams were intended for illegal distribution within South Africa. The suspect is facing charges related to smuggling and contravention of customs regulations,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the officers, committing to fighting illegal smuggling activities in her jurisdiction.

