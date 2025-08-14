Africa

Court blocks TotalEnergies’ South African offshore drilling plan

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

14 August 2025

Environmental groups have won a court battle to stop TotalEnergies from exploring for oil off South Africa’s coast,

The headquarters of French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies in La Defense, France. Picture: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

A South African court has refused environmental authorisation for offshore drilling in a venture led by French energy giant TotalEnergies near the foot of Africa, in a ruling seen by AFP Thursday.

The High Court said Wednesday the environment ministry’s 2023 go-ahead for exploratory operations in the roughly 10 000-square-kilometre (3,860-square-mile) block near Cape Town had been “reviewed and set aside”.

Environmental lobby groups that launched a legal challenge against the project said it would harm marine life.

The block is jointly owned by South Africa’s state oil company PetroSA, TotalEnergies and British oil heavyweight Shell, with the French firm serving as the operator.

In a statement to AFP, TotalEnergies said the venture complied with all required local regulations, including environmental and social, from the outset and it would assess the judgement.

Although it had already announced its exit from exploration in the block, it remains “fully committed to respecting the judicial process to its term”, the company said.

In overturning the environmental permit, the judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood said TotalEnergies could reapply for authorisation after public consultation.

Environmental groups react to ruling

Green Connection, one of the groups that filed the legal challenge, said the ruling was a major victory for coastal communities and small-scale fishers.

“Oil spill and blowout contingency plans were kept from the public until after approval, denying communities a chance to comment,” it said in a statement.

Interest in oil and gas exploration off South Africa’s coast has surged in recent years, driven in part by major discoveries across the maritime border in Namibia and broader energy activity in southern Africa, including Mozambique.

The Natural Justice group of environmental lawyers said Wednesday’s judgement affirmed that all companies needed to follow due process before seeking the green light for oil exploration off South Africa.

“We will continue to turn to our courts to not only stop the takers who parade under the guise of growth and development, but to ensure that impacts of oil and gas exploration and production are properly scrutinised and that our people and our resources are not exploited,” it said.

