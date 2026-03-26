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WATCH: Helicopter crash at Table Mountain National Park

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

1 minute read

26 March 2026

10:29 am

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The pilot was safely rescued following the helicopter crash.

Table mountain helicopter crash

Screenshot from the video of the crash incident. Video: x.com/Abramjee

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A helicopter assisting at a fire site on the slopes of Hout Bay, Table Mountain, crashed on Wednesday evening.

The helicopter pilot was safely rescued and removed from the scene of the incident.

SanParks, alongside emergency teams such as Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), Kishugu Aviation, Netcare24, the city of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, and law enforcement, attended to the scene.

Speaking to The Citizen, SanParks indicated that as of Thursday morning, there are no updates on the cause of the incident. Investigations are still underway.

This is a developing story.

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