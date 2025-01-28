Family mourns fallen ‘maker of peace’ SANDF soldier

The family of SANDF soldier Calvin Moagi, killed in the DRC, recalls his dedication to peacekeeping and pride in serving SA, mourning his loss.

The family of Calvin Moagi, one of nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers killed in clashes with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the weekend, say they had hoped for his safe return.

“We are heartbroken. We were expecting him to come home safely from deployment, not to receive this devastating news,” his uncle, Monageng Moagi, said.

The family was informed on Saturday evening by SANDF officials, but details surrounding the 28 year old’s death was unclear. He was deployed at the end of February last year, as part of South Africa’s peacekeeping mission.

“We had been following the events happening in that country, but hearing that it was one of us who had died was devastating,” Moagi said.

“Losing someone like him, who was so full of life ,is incredibly painful.”

Calvin began his training in January 2018 and was deployed to Mozambique in 2021, but returned home before heading back to his base.

“He told us about the possibility of another deployment, though he wasn’t sure where. Eventually, he had been sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We always hoped that he would return home, but not in this manner,” Moagi said.

“He looked up to his mother’s cousin, who was also a soldier, and that inspired him.

“He wanted to wear the uniform and serve his country. We’re proud of him and what he accomplished, even though it’s heartbreaking,” Moagi said .

“He represented our country and was proud to be able to do that and fight for a just cause – peace in Africa.

“He was a true peacemaker,” he added.

The SANDF confirmed nine soldiers were killed in the DRC by M23 rebels in the eastern part of the country.

Seven were part of the South African contingent deployed in December 2023 under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC, while two members were part of Monusco, the United Nations peacekeeping mission.