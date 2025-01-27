SANDF troops poorly equipped and ‘should not have been deployed’, says defence union

After the deaths of nine soldiers in the DRC, critics have lamented a cut of the defence budget and the inadequate resources.

The deaths of nine soldiers in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week are the highest losses the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has suffered since the Battle of Bangui in March 2013.

Despite the 12 years since the tragic incident in the Central African Republic, where 15 South African soldiers were killed, critics said little has changed in addressing the inadequate resources and strategy for SANDF peacekeepers.

They stress the urgent need to improve the safety and effectiveness of South Africa’s military personnel deployed abroad.

Nine soldiers dead

According to the SANDF, by Friday nine soldiers had died over two days of intense fighting and dozens injured.

Seven of these were part of the contingent deployed in eastern DRC in December 2023, as part of the 16-member regional SADC mission while two were from Monusco (UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

It is alleged the M23 rebel group launched a full-scale attack on the troops to seize control of the city of Goma.

Pikkie Greeff, national secretary of the South African defence union (Sandu), said it was evident that government had not learnt from Bangui.

“Defence analysts and experts identified problems, such as the lack of proper equipment and support, even after troops requested it in advance,” said Greef.

“Extensive research has been done on these issues. Two years later, we’ve made the same mistake. We’ve sent our troops on a foreign mission without adequate resources, and once again, we’re seeing heavy casualties,” he added.

SANDF member surrounded

According to reports, the South African camp was surrounded by M23 forces and the Rwandan Defence Force on the eastern side.

By Friday, the soldiers had run out of ammunition and essential supplies. Experts have pointed out several significant challenges faced by SANDF troops in the DRC, including the lack of close air support, drones and basic protective measures like sandbags to shield them from incoming fire.

There is also a shortage of engineering equipment and medical capabilities.

Chris Hattingh, DA spokesperson on defence said: “When we had Rooivalk helicopters in the DRC, the M23 rebels disappeared. But after the withdrawal of these helicopters, the rebels reappeared, reorganised, and reequipped.

“We no longer have helicopters to support our troops. Our Oryx fleet occasionally flies, but it’s insufficient. The C-130 transport aircraft is unavailable for moving equipment or personnel, and we now rely on costly contracts with external operators like Ilyushin-76s flying out of Waterkloof,” he explained.

“We don’t have the sophisticated ammunition the M23 rebels and the Rwandans possess. There are even issues with our own ammunition. The sandbags meant to protect our soldiers are empty. The rebels use drones, but we have no drone capacity. We are not fighting on equal terms,” Hattingh stressed.

Troops poorly equipped

On 25 June last year, a mortar attack on one of South Africa’s bases in Sake, DRC, resulted in two fatalities and 20 injuries.

Hattingh criticised the department of defence’s budget cuts over the past decade, which he argued eroded the SANDF’s capabilities.

“At just 0.7% of GDP, the defence budget is unsustainable. Equipment is deteriorating due to poor maintenance, and contracts to preserve equipment have been canceled. No new equipment is coming in.”

Greeff stressed that deploying troops on high-risk peacekeeping missions under these conditions should not have occurred.

“We were clear from the start, over a year ago, that no deployment should take place unless our personnel are properly resourced and supported. This principle applies to all missions, not just this one.”

He added that South Africa lacked the capacity to evacuate wounded soldiers quickly. “The reality is we have no rapid extraction capability. Extracting over 2 000 troops from a battle zone is not a task that can be accomplished in a day. Even with the necessary resources, it would take weeks,” he said.

Calls for minister’s resignation

Meanwhile, the EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account and his defence minister Angie Motshekga to resign.

“It is unconscionable that the president remained silent, prioritising his engagement at the World Economic Forum while our nation grieved. Similarly, the minister of defence’s misleading public statements and delayed response reflect gross incompetence.”

Motshekga’s spokesperson, Onicca Kwakwa, said she would not yet respond to the EFF’s calls as the minister was preparing to brief Ramaphosa on her visit to forces in the DRC.

