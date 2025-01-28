Four more SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC

Three of the soldiers died in fighting at the airport in the provincial capital of Goma.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that four more South African soldiers have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This brings to 13 the number of soldiers who have died fighting with M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, over the last five days.

Fighting

SANDF spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini told The Citizen, that three of the soldiers died in fighting at the airport in the provincial capital of Goma on Monday.

Dlamini said the fourth died from injuries sustained in a major clash with M23 on Thursday and Friday last week when nine SANDF soldiers died.

“There was a confrontation between the M23 and the Congolese, and one of the mortars hit our base, which is located at the airport.

“We, as South Africans, were not involved in any of that confrontation. We were in our base,” Dlamini said.

M23 fighters, backed by several thousand Rwandan troops, have been quickly advancing toward the city, which lies along DRC’s eastern border and is home to more than a million people.

No surrender

Dlamini said SANDF has also noted with concern the widespread circulation of a video on social media accompanied by misleading claims suggesting that South African soldiers surrendered to M23 rebels.

“We wish to set the record straight. The footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base.

“This will also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities. This is common practice in any war. Let members of the public not be alarmed by a video clip and its meaning,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and the Southern African Development Community.

Peace talks

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone meeting with his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame, to discuss the recent developments in the Eastern DRC and the escalation in fighting that has resulted in the deaths of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo peacekeepers, the Presidency said on X.

The two heads of state agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict.

