Africa needs soldiers of peace, not war

The time has come for African men to refuse the call to arms and demand a future built on peace and democracy.

M23 combattants stand guard at the North-Kivu Governorate in Goma on February 6, 2025. Rwandan-backed M23 said Thursday it wanted to “liberate all of the Congo” in its first public meeting since seizing the eastern city of Goma after deadly clashes, as its fighters advanced towards another regional capital. After capturing Goma, the main city in North Kivu province, last week, the M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive on Wednesday in a neighbouring province. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)

I am glad that I am neither a soldier nor a mercenary. Both are instruments of war and destruction.

Nobody should ask me to put on a uniform to go into some strange country in the heart of Africa to fire high-calibre machine guns and drop bombs on fellow Africans, whose leader got into power through a violent coup and not democratic elections.

Thus, I will not draw guns and fire mortars at the sight of marauding African rebel forces that are products of poverty, unemployment and neglect by African political elites who do not put the interests of the people first.

Many men who are soldiers on this continent think and believe they have no option but to be dogs of war. Some have little option but to enlist in so-called rebel armies in order to find a job, food, shelter and security.

If they refuse to join these marauding armies that do not hesitate to rob, rape and kill women and children, they are shot down like dogs.

So no, I will not go into the heart of the African continent to fight against fellow brothers when they, too, are fighting on the instructions of some greedy man who wants to get into power by hunting down and trying to get rid of another greedy man who got into power through crooked means.

The cycle of war and destruction in which some African men are addicted to the kind of power that serves the interests of only a few on this continent, must come to an end.

Is there actually anyone here who can explain to me why the deposed president from the Central African Republic got into power in the first place?

Was he chosen by his people or did he, too, like the ones who wanted to depose him – use guns and bombs to get into power just so he could enjoy the spoils for himself?

What is it exactly, that African leaders do for the little people of God? My heart bleeds for young men who have been sucked into this war to fight for any side. We do not need this war, one that is over mineral resources and power.

African leaders need to get their houses and heads into order. Why do Africans continue to use fire-power to resolve issues when they should let the people decide for themselves through participatory democracy what it is they want to see happen in the land of their forefathers?

If I risk being accused of promoting mutiny, lack of patriotism or defiance to authority, then so be it. The time has come for African men, as well as little boys, to refuse to pick up arms to kill other African men and boys who are their blood brothers.

It is better to die disobeying unjust commands from big-headed military commanders than to live to carry out their unjustifiable orders that will not bring peace, justice and brotherhood to the African continent.

War begets war. Above all, there are no winners in war.

Someone told me that I think and speak this way because I am not a soldier and that venting such views may be considered unpatriotic.

But I want to make it clear – I am a soldier – one of peace. As for patriotism, it is nothing but love for one’s country and people that makes one want to avoid war at all costs. A patriot will neither do nor say things that cause or result in war.

To protect the state, we the people must participate, be involved and contribute to the decision-making processes that affect us directly, including those that could lead to the loss of the lives of our fathers and brothers.

Africans are tired of senseless wars. We must demand the restoration of power to the people. After all, no state can justly claim authority if it is not based on the will of the people.

I am glad I am neither a soldier nor a mercenary who picks up guns and drops bombs to maim and kill fellow Africans.

If I was doing that, I would become an enemy of self-determination, development and the advancement of the African Renaissance agenda.

When you think about it, the real enemies of peace in Africa are warlords who become state presidents and ministers in order to serve their selfish interests, not to satisfy the needs of the people.

Will the true leaders who put the people first, please stand up. It begins with refusing to pick up arms to rob, rape and murder fellow human beings. We need guns of peace.