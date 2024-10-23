Thousands rally in Mozambique ahead of election results

Thousands have gathered to bury a lawyer murdered ahead of Mozambique's election results, fueling rising tensions.

Mourners comfort each other during the funeral of Elvino Dias, the lawyer of Mozambique opposition party Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) presindential candidate Venancio Mondlane, at a church in Michafutene, near Maputo, on October 23, 2024. Venancio Mondlane said his lawyer Elvino Dias was killed as he was preparing a case to contest election results. Dias was travelling in a car in the centre of the capital, Maputo, with Paulo Guambe, another ally of Mondlane’s, when they were ambushed and shot dead overnight between October 18 and October 19, 2024. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP)

Thousands of people gathered Wednesday outside Mozambique’s capital to bury the murdered lawyer of an opposition candidate, as tensions grew ahead of the imminent release of election results.

Venancio Mondlane has called for 25 days of protests over the killing of his attorney as results from the October 9 ballot likely on Thursday were expected to show the ruling Frelimo party winning.

ALSO READ: Let’s lobby AU to rescue Mozambique

Mozambique on a knife-edge

Mondlane warned the results would be “false” and said his lawyer Elvino Dias was killed by the security forces alongside another ally, Paulo Guambe, as they were preparing a case to contest the vote.

Before Dias’ burial at Michafutene cemetery outside Maputo, large crowds were seen assembling at a church, according to an AFP reporter present.

In a message on Facebook, Mondlane, who accused security forces of ambushing the duo in the early hours of Saturday and shooting at them 25 times, said he would unleash “25 days of terror” in reprisal.

Police said it had launched an investigation into the killings, while Frelimo party which has been in power for 49 years “vehemently” condemned the “macabre act”.

The government of Mozambique has called for calm as the country awaits official results.

Mondlane was among a group of protesters tear gassed by police on Monday after he had called for a general strike to protest against Dias’ murder as well as perceived electoral fraud.

Election observers from the EU have also raised concern about the legitimacy of the polls, noting “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level”.

Initial indications of a low turnout in the coastal country of some 33 million people could further erode the vote’s credibility.

ALSO READ: SA-Mozambique ‘border wall’: First phase of 25km project nears completion at R85m

President steps down, hopefuls eye the post

President Filipe Nyusi, 65, is stepping down after his two terms allowed by the constitution but his party’s candidate, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, was widely expected to win.

Other presidential candidates included Ossufo Momade, 63, of the Renamo party, and Lutero Simango, 64, of the Mozambique Democratic Movement.

While Renamo has traditionally been the main opposition group, the emergence of Mondlane and the Podemos party was a new development in this election.

“Mondlane and Podemos have leveraged social media to connect with Mozambique’s large youth population who are seeking a change to the status quo,” said Emilia Columbo of the DC based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

By: Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: Azerbaijan ruling party wins vote as opposition cries foul