Thabazimbi voters sick of empty promises

Thabazimbi residents blame empty political promises for low voter registration ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

Residents have blamed politicians for making empty promises as the reason they did not go out in number to register to vote at the weekend for the upcoming by-elections in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

Street vendor Thaba Mabela said: “Our people do not trust politicians anymore.”

Only a few Thabazimbi residents re-register

Leah Nkosi, a resident in Northam RDP Section, was equally upset. “Give me one reason why I should go to vote.”

Limpopo Electoral Commission of SA manager Nkaro Mateta said the voter’s roll had 48 174 voters before the weekend.

Mateta said only 4 210 participated by either re-registering or registering for the first time.

The municipality will hold the by-elections to elect a new leadership to run the municipality for the next three years on 4 December.

