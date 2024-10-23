Politics

Alex Japho Matlala

By Alex Japho Matlala

23 Oct 2024

Thabazimbi voters sick of empty promises

Thabazimbi residents blame empty political promises for low voter registration ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

Thabazimbi voters

Photo: TLM/Facebook

Residents have blamed politicians for making empty promises as the reason they did not go out in number to register to vote at the weekend for the upcoming by-elections in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

Street vendor Thaba Mabela said: “Our people do not trust politicians anymore.”

Only a few Thabazimbi residents re-register

Leah Nkosi, a resident in Northam RDP Section, was equally upset. “Give me one reason why I should go to vote.”

Limpopo Electoral Commission of SA manager Nkaro Mateta said the voter’s roll had 48 174 voters before the weekend.

Mateta said only 4 210 participated by either re-registering or registering for the first time.

The municipality will hold the by-elections to elect a new leadership to run the municipality for the next three years on 4 December.

Elections Limpopo Limpopo ANC

