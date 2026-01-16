Uganda counts election votes as Bobi Wine claims house arrest

Opposition figures described deadly raids, arrests and internet shutdowns following voting across several regions.

Uganda’s opposition said its leader Bobi Wine was under house arrest on Friday, after an election that also saw a member of parliament accuse security forces of killing 10 people at his home.

President Yoweri Museveni, 81, is seeking to extend his 40-year rule of the east African country and has been accused of “brutal repression” of the opposition.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission said Friday that Museveni was on 75.4 percent to Wine’s 20.7 with close to 60 percent of votes counted. Final results are due by 2am GMT on Saturday.

Authorities imposed an internet blackout during the election that was still in place on Friday.

Claims of house arrest and deadly raids

Wine, 43, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has emerged as the main challenger to Museveni in recent years. The former singer styles himself the “ghetto president” after the slum areas of Kampala where he grew up.

“The military and police have surrounded the residence of President Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, effectively placing him and his wife under house arrest,” his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), wrote on X late Thursday.

AFP journalists visited the compound on Friday and said it was outwardly calm, though a military vehicle and several police officers were stationed outside.

Muwanga Kivumbi, member of parliament for Wine’s party in the Butambala area of central Uganda, told AFP’s Nairobi office by phone that security forces had stormed his home, where hundreds of supporters had gathered after voting ended.

“Ten were killed inside my house,” he said.

His wife Zahara Nampewo, a law professor, said the 10 were campaign agents who hid in their garage and that the security forces had fired through the door.

Local police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe gave a different account, saying “a group of NUP goons” had planned to overrun and burn down a local tally centre and police station.

“An unspecified number were put out of action,” she told AFP, adding that 25 others had been arrested and charged with malicious damage of property.

Kivumbi and his wife said security forces had taken the bodies from their home. But the couple told AFP they had confirmed the death toll of 10 from a local hospital.

“After killing them, the military continued firing,” he said. “And they ensured that they removed all the evidence of the dead. You only have a pool of blood that is left here.”

Asked if Wine could still win the election, the MP said: “Not in our Uganda.”

Total control

Analysts also view the election as a foregone conclusion.

Museveni, a former guerrilla fighter who seized power in 1986, has total control over the state and security apparatus, and has ruthlessly crushed any challenger during his rule.

Election day was marred by significant technical problems after biometric machines — used to confirm voters’ identities — malfunctioned and ballot papers were undelivered for several hours in many areas.

There was a heavy security presence across the country.

The United Nations rights office said last week that the elections were taking place in an environment marked by “widespread repression and intimidation” against the opposition.

On Thursday, Wine accused the government of “massive ballot stuffing” and attacking several of his party officials under cover of the internet blackout, which was imposed on Tuesday.

His claims could not be verified by AFP.

