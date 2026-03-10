Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: IEC on the preparations for the upcoming local government elections

10 March 2026

Preparations are gathering momentum toward the 2026/27 Local Government Elections.

The Electoral Commission, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, briefed members of the media on its state of readiness and the latest developments in the electoral landscape.

This as preparations gather momentum toward the 2026/27 local government elections.

The briefing will outline progress on key milestones, operational preparedness, voter registration initiatives, and other critical components of the Electoral Commission’s programme.

