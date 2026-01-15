Uganda election hit by delays after internet blackout

Uganda’s president admits voting problems as opposition alleges rigging under an internet shutdown.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni admitted even he had problems voting as technical issues disrupted Thursday’s election, in which he hopes to extend his 40-year rule, amid an internet blackout and a police crackdown.

Museveni, 81, is widely expected to win a seventh term in office thanks to his total control of the state and security apparatus.

The former bush fighter faces a concerted challenge from singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, 43, who styles himself the “ghetto president” after his stronghold in the slums of the capital, Kampala.

Wine accused the government of “massive ballot-stuffing” and arresting officials in his party under cover of an internet blackout imposed by the government this week despite repeated promises not to do so.

In many polling stations around the country, voting was delayed by several hours as ballot boxes were slow to arrive and biometric machines — used to verify voters’ identity — were malfunctioning, which some blamed on the internet blockage.

“Everything they are doing is a sham and it is deliberate,” David Lewis Rubongoya, secretary general of the opposition National Unity Platform, told AFP, adding that “no voting” took place in the morning across much of Kampala.

Museveni acknowledged even he had trouble and promised to investigate.

“I put my right… thumbprint. The machine did not accept it. I put my left, it did not accept it,” he told journalists, adding that the machine finally accepted a scan of his face, allowing him to vote.

At a polling station on the outskirts of Kampala, voting began four hours late after officials had to switch to manual verification.

“They are trying to steal the poll,” said Respy, a woman in her 20s. “They are trying to make us get tired and go home.”

Repression

There was a heavy security presence in many areas and police have warned the vote is “not a justification for criminal acts”, determined to prevent the anti-government protests seen in neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania in recent months.

Journalists have been harassed and Human Rights Watch has denounced the suspension this week of 10 NGOs, including election monitors.

As with his 2021 campaign, hundreds of Wine’s supporters have been arrested in the run-up to the vote. He wore a flak jacket at rallies, describing the election as a “war” and Museveni as a “military dictator”.

“We are holding elections in the dark,” Wine said after casting his vote.

“This is done in order to facilitate the intended rigging of the regime,” he said. “We would encourage the people of Uganda to resist.”

The government said the internet shutdown was needed to prevent the spread of “misinformation” and “incitement to violence”, but the United Nations called it “deeply worrying”.

The other major opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, who ran four times against Museveni, was abducted in Kenya in 2024 and brought back to a military court in Uganda for a treason trial that is ongoing.

Many Ugandans still praise Museveni as the man who ended the country’s post-independence chaos and oversaw rapid economic growth, even if much was lost to a relentless string of massive corruption scandals.

“Peace and security in the country is very good. The party is well-organised,” said Angee Abraham Lincoln, 42, a Museveni supporter waiting to cast his vote in Kampala.

Western countries have often given Museveni leeway after he swallowed their demands for neoliberal reforms in the 1980s and made himself a useful partner in the US-led “war on terror” in the 2000s, especially through troop contributions to Somalia.

The president said his vote, when it was finally cast, was for anyone “who believes in Uganda… who believes in Africa.”