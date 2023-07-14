UN concerned by deadly protests in Kenya

By AFP

The United Nations voiced concerns Friday over the deadly violence surrounding anti-government protests in Kenya, including allegations of a heavy-handed response by the police.

“The UN Human Rights Office is very concerned by the widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police during protests in Kenya,” spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in a statement.

More than 300 arrested in Kenya

Kenya’s interior ministry on Thursday said more than 300 people had been arrested over the protests that left nine dead, according to an independent watchdog created by parliament, which said the toll was shared by the police.

ALSO READ: Kenya police fire tear gas as protesters defy ban

But Laurence cited reports suggesting that “up to 23 people have been killed and dozens injured” in the demonstrations in the past week.

“We call for prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Those responsible must be held to account. Effective measures to prevent further deaths and injuries must be adopted,” he said.

There were violent clashes and looting on Wednesday in parts of the East African nation as protesters took to the streets over tax hikes in defiance of a government ban.

ALSO READ: Police out in force as Kenyans protest tax hikes

The opposition has announced fresh demonstrations for next week.

“In light of calls for further protests next week, we call on the authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Kenyan constitution and international human rights law,” said Laurence.

He said the policing of protests must seek to facilitate peaceful assemblies, and any use of force must be legal, necessary, and proportionate.

ALSO READ: Tear gas, arrests at Kenya protest over tax hike plans

“Firearms should never be used to disperse protests,” he said.

“We appeal for calm and encourage open dialogue to address social, economic and political grievances, with the aim of identifying lasting solutions in the interests of all Kenyans.”

Kenya security concerning

Meanwhile UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, said it was deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of children in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya during the protests.

“The reports of children being exposed to tear gas and other dangers present in large crowds are alarming,” it said, calling for all parties involved to ensure the safety and protection of children.

“Children should never be exposed to harm, and their fundamental right to education must be safeguarded,” it added.

ALSO READ: Fake nails, fuel and influencers in Kenyan taxman’s sights