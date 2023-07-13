N12 near Emalahleni closed due to heavy mist and poor visibility

By Faizel Patel

There has been multiple collisions on the N12 near Emalahleni leading to Ogies and Delmas due to heavy mist, which has made visibility difficult for motorists.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the road has been closed to ensure the safety of motorists.

He said the collisions involved a fuel tanker and several other vehicles.

“The traffic law enforcement officers are already redirecting traffic to alternative routes.”

Weather

Mmusi said the weather is expected to clear up later in the day.

“We expect the mist to clear in the next few hours. But in the meantime, we urge motorists to use the road with extra caution.

“They need to keep their headlights on, keep safe following distance and reduce speed,” Mmusi said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Winter wonderland, it’s snowing in Joburg!

Accidents

He added that law enforcement officials are on the scene attending to the accidents, but it is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

“We have not yet assessed the severity of the injuries or how many people have been involved in this regard. We will share an update once we’ve assessed the scene.”

Mmusi said the department will update motorists when the road will be reopened to traffic.

Protest

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it is monitoring the scene of a protest in Klipfontein View in Midrand.

Protests erupted in the area early Thursday morning resulting in roads being barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Speaking to The Citizen, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are monitoring the area.

“There’s protest action in Klipfontein View with Nancy Ndamase closed off to traffic with burning tyres and rocks. It is alleged that residents are protesting over service delivery issues and mainly prolonged power outages in the area,” said Fihla.

ALSO READ: JMPD monitoring protest in Klipfontein View in Midrand