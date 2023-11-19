Nine charged over French boy’s death in turf war

Eight men aged between 18 and 30 have been remanded in custody while a 17-year-old has been placed under judicial supervision, he said.

The nine men arrested were all indicted, in particular for assassination by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy, the Marseille public prosecutor said on November 18, 2023. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Nine young men including a minor were charged over the death of French child, a collateral victim of drug trafficking in the southern city of Nimes, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Two days after the death of the 10-year-old identified only as Fayed, an 18-year-old was killed during a drug deal.

The teen is believed to be the initial target on the evening that Fayed died, said Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone.

“The young Fayed and his family had nothing to do with drug trafficking and are obviously collateral victims, perhaps a mistake in targeting due to the make of the car they were in,” Bessone said.

The boy was killed late in the evening of August 21 in a gritty Nimes neighbourhood when his uncle’s car came under fire in a turf war between drug gangs.

The investigation is also turning to the nearby Mediterranean city of Marseille, with evidence suggesting the drug dealing hotspot in Nimes is backed by the “DZ Mafia”, the main gang operating in Marseille, the prosecutor said.