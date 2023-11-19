World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

19 Nov 2023

03:02 am

Nine charged over French boy’s death in turf war

Eight men aged between 18 and 30 have been remanded in custody while a 17-year-old has been placed under judicial supervision, he said.

Nine charged over French boy's death in turf war

The nine men arrested were all indicted, in particular for assassination by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy, the Marseille public prosecutor said on November 18, 2023. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Nine young men including a minor were charged over the death of French child, a collateral victim of drug trafficking in the southern city of Nimes, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Two days after the death of the 10-year-old identified only as Fayed, an 18-year-old was killed during a drug deal.

ALSO READ: Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

The teen is believed to be the initial target on the evening that Fayed died, said Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone.

Eight men aged between 18 and 30 have been remanded in custody while a 17-year-old has been placed under judicial supervision, he said.

“The young Fayed and his family had nothing to do with drug trafficking and are obviously collateral victims, perhaps a mistake in targeting due to the make of the car they were in,” Bessone said.

The boy was killed late in the evening of August 21 in a gritty Nimes neighbourhood when his uncle’s car came under fire in a turf war between drug gangs.

ALSO READ: Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking

The investigation is also turning to the nearby Mediterranean city of Marseille, with evidence suggesting the drug dealing hotspot in Nimes is backed by the “DZ Mafia”, the main gang operating in Marseille, the prosecutor said.

Read more on these topics

drug bust gangs

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes
News High alert: National Assembly finally gives Cannabis Bill the green light

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe