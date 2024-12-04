Brazilian drug trafficker releasing bullets of cocaine after arrest at OR Tambo airport

The drug trafficker was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The South African Police Services (Saps) on Wednesday said a drug trafficker from Brazil is in the process of excreting cocaine bullets.

Arrest at OR Tambo International Airport

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps “Safer Festive Season operations are in full swing across the country and criminals in every corner are feeling the heat.”

“Saps crime intelligence was following up on information when the 21-year-old man was intercepted after landing from Brazil just after 12.20pm.

“The drug mule was taken to a local hospital where a medical x-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his stomach. The process to release these foreign objects has started and the Saps can confirm that plastic-covered cocaine ‘bullets’ are being released by the suspect,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the man is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on a charge of drug possession and trafficking before the end of this week.

“Police at OR Tambo International Airport remain vigilant as police countrywide intensify their safer festive operations.”

Brazil drug mules

This is the third drug mule to be arrested at the airport in just over a week.

Last week, police arrested a 44-year-old female Brazilian drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport who had cocaine wrapped around her torso.

The woman had just landed from São Paulo, Brazil.

Mathe said police intelligence intercepted the alleged drug trafficker and found cocaine wrapped around her upper body.

The South African Police Services (Saps) said a drug trafficker from Brazil is in the process of releasing cocaine bullets from his body. The man was arrested at OR Tambo Internationa Airport on Tuesday Picture: Saps #DrugMule #ORTamboAirport #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/dTslj85HcT — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) December 4, 2024

OR Tambo Airport

A few days earlier authorities arrested another alleged drug trafficker from Brazil and seized R1.8 million worth of cocaine in his possession.

Police found over 3kg of drugs wrapped around the 25-year-old man’s body when they apprehended him shortly after his arrival from São Paulo.

Police have intercepted over 14 drug traffickers at OR Tambo International Airport over a four-months period.

