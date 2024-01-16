World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

16 Jan 2024

10:00 pm

North Korean, Russian foreign ministers hail ties at Moscow talks

"We always support North Korea at the UN and very much appreciate your similar stance in support for Russia's position," Russia FM says.

Russia, North Korea

n this handout picture provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Moscow on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed deepening ties between their authoritarian countries, which are accused by the West of working together to aid Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Choe Son Hui made the comments during talks in Moscow that come on the back of a high-profile visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year.

ALSO READ: Russia says sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian POWs

“We always support North Korea at the United Nations and very much appreciate your similar stance in support for Russia’s position, including on matters related to our special military operation in Ukraine,” Lavrov said in his opening remarks.

Choe said through a translator that the meeting was evidence that “friendly” bilateral ties were “developing in accordance with the plans of the two countries’ leaders”.

The United States said this month that Russia — short of weapons nearly two years into the conflict — had attacked Ukraine with missiles from North Korea.

Pyongyang is under a slew of international sanctions for its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under Kim.

Ukraine’s allies have also accused North Korean of supplying Russian forces with large stockpiles of artillery shells.

ALSO READ: N. Korea’s Kim orders military to prepare for possible ‘war’

Lavrov said the purpose of the meeting was to take stock of agreements clinched during the summit in Russia between Kim and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, without giving details.

The Kremlin said the ministers would later meet Putin to brief the Russian leader on the results of their discussions.

Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea but has not said when he will go.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

Korea north korea Russia

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe