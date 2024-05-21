World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

21 May 2024

01:47 pm

One dead, several injured due to severe turbulence on Singapore Air flight

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 flight #SQ321 was operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on Monday

One dead, several injured due to severe turbulence on Singapore Air flight

Singapore Airlines said the aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm local time on Tuesday. Photo: X/@Remarks

A passenger has died and over 30 others injured due to severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight.

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on Monday, encountered severe turbulence en-route.

Singapore Airlines said the aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm local time on Tuesday.

Passenger death

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the airline said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi funeral

Meanwhile, an aviation accident claimed the life of Irani President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday.

A funeral procession for Raisi was underway on Tuesday, as the country grapples with his sudden death.

Thousands of Iranians gathered to mourn i in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province where he died in a helicopter crash.

Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others including the Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz’s Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem were killed in the crash on Monday.

Crash

The helicopter, one of three travelling in a convoy, crashed on Sunday in thick fog in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

The 63-year-old Raisi was travelling to Tabriz after he had inaugurated the opening of a dam with Azerbaijan’s leader, Ilham Aliyev, on the two neighbouring countries’ shared border.

Iran’s state-run media reported that rescuers found the helicopter crash site on Monday after an hours-long search in mountainous terrain and poor weather.

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumed the powers of the presidency with new elections expected to be held within 30 days.

Iran’s Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the government will operate ‘without disruption’ after  Raisi’s death.

ALSO READ: Aviation conference explores safety and security in industry [Video]

Read more on these topics

airline London plane Singapore

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?
Elections ‘IEC commissioner’ offers provincial leader dodgy deal to swing elections
Elections You don’t have to go to parliament, you can Zoom − Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on ConCourt ruling
Local Soccer WATCH: Khanye slams Chiefs coach for disrespecting Khune
Crime Two more arrested in connection with murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES