One dead, several injured due to severe turbulence on Singapore Air flight

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 flight #SQ321 was operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on Monday

Singapore Airlines said the aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm local time on Tuesday. Photo: X/@Remarks

A passenger has died and over 30 others injured due to severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight.

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on Monday, encountered severe turbulence en-route.

Singapore Airlines said the aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm local time on Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on… May 21, 2024

Passenger death

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the airline said.

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-312(ER) aircraft (9V-SWM) operating flight SQ321 from London (LHR) to Singapore (SIN) hit an air pocket and made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok (BKK) at 3:34 pm today. Initial reports indicate 20 people were injured.… pic.twitter.com/G4TH7Vs2xX — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 21, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi funeral

Meanwhile, an aviation accident claimed the life of Irani President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday.

A funeral procession for Raisi was underway on Tuesday, as the country grapples with his sudden death.

Thousands of Iranians gathered to mourn i in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province where he died in a helicopter crash.

Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others including the Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz’s Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem were killed in the crash on Monday.

Crash

The helicopter, one of three travelling in a convoy, crashed on Sunday in thick fog in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

The 63-year-old Raisi was travelling to Tabriz after he had inaugurated the opening of a dam with Azerbaijan’s leader, Ilham Aliyev, on the two neighbouring countries’ shared border.

Iran’s state-run media reported that rescuers found the helicopter crash site on Monday after an hours-long search in mountainous terrain and poor weather.

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumed the powers of the presidency with new elections expected to be held within 30 days.

Iran’s Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the government will operate ‘without disruption’ after Raisi’s death.

ALSO READ: Aviation conference explores safety and security in industry [Video]