Pope Francis’ frail condition sparks resignation rumours

Pope Francis waves from a window of the Gemelli hospital before being discharged following a five weeks hospitalisation for pneumonia, in Rome on 23 March 2025. Picture: AFP

Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s Cardinal Stephen Brislin says while the Catholic Church is relieved that Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital, the pontiff is still “very ill and frail”.

The frail Pope Francis returned home to the Vatican on Sunday after more than five weeks in hospital with pneumonia.

Pope Francis: Waving to crowd from hospital balcony

The 88-year-old Catholic leader waved to a crowd outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital from a balcony – the first time he has been seen in public since he was admitted on 14 February.

“Thank you, everyone,” a weak-sounding Francis, seated in a wheelchair, said into a microphone as hundreds of pilgrims chanted his name.

He waved his hands from his lap, doing an occasional thumbs-up sign, and drew laughter when he noted with a smile: “I can see that woman with yellow flowers… well done”.

‘Resignation’

Brislin told eNCA that while Pope Francis is strong mentally and spiritually, he is still very ill, sparking rumours that he may resign as head of the Catholic Church.

“We’re not quite sure yet of what his condition is, and that will transpire, I guess, over the next couple of months. But I think that there’s a lot of speculation about whether he will resign and whether he will continue. I think we can’t really know as we see what effect this illness has had on him.”

Succession

Brislin said there is expected to be a lot of discussion about who will succeed Pope Francis.

“There is a very limited number of people to choose from because the likelihood is the new pope will come from the college of cardinals, and so people will look at different cardinals and their different leadership positions at the moment to see if they are likely candidates.

“But, I think, once we go into the conclave, the situation changes completely. I don’t think it’s a highly politicised event, I think that during the conclave, it’s a very prayerful event, a time when the cardinals look at the needs of the world, the church and see best who would be able to fulfil a Christian response to those needs,” Brislin said.

The Argentine pontiff left by car wearing a cannula – a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils which delivers oxygen – an indication of the continued fragility of his health, according to AFP.

Pope Francis’ doctor said he will need “at least two months” of convalescence at his home in the Santa Martha guesthouse in the Vatican.

