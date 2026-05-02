Alex Zanardi, former F1 driver and Paralympic champion dies at 59

Zanardi raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus in F1 in the early 1990s.

Alex Zanardi, the Italian Formula One driver who became a Paralympic champion after losing both legs in an accident, has died aged 59.

Zanardi, one of his country’s most loved and respected sportsmen, who was credited with helping transform the perception of disability in Italy, died on Friday evening.

Passing

The former F1 driver’s family announced his passing on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

In a statement issued through the charity he founded, Obiettivo3, his family said Zanardi died “suddenly” on Friday evening, without giving any further details.

However, the family said Zanardi died “peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”

“The family would like to express ⁠their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and ⁠asks that their grief and privacy be ⁠respected during this period of mourning.”

Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

F1 career

Zanardi’s death comes six years after the four-time Paralympic gold medal winner suffered a second horror crash in June 2020, when his handbike crashed into an oncoming truck during a race in Tuscany.

Zanardi raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus in F1 in the early 1990s before switching to the CART championship in the United States, where he was series champion in 1997 and 1998.

He returned to F1 with Williams in 1999 before heading back to CART.

Accident

Zanardi almost died in a horrific accident in 2001 at the Lausitzring track in Germany, after which he had both legs amputated, according to AFP.

His car stalled in the middle of the track after a spin and was struck by another car travelling at more than 300km/h (186mph).

Yet he went on to become one of the best-known figures in Paralympic sports, winning two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and two more in Rio de Janeiro, four years later.

In June 2020, he was involved in another terrible accident, this time in Tuscany. He suffered serious head injuries and only returned home 18 months later.

Zanardi, born in Bologna on October 23, 1966, leaves behind his wife, Daniela, and son, Niccolo.

Tributes

Cordiano Dagnoni, head of the Italian Cycling Federation, said he “transformed the culture of our country, bringing joy and happiness to those fortunate enough to know him, and hope to so many in Italy and around the world”.

He said a minute’s silence would be observed at this weekend’s races in tribute.

‘Great champion’

On X, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed Zanardi as “a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every trial of life into a lesson in courage, strength and dignity”.

“Alex Zanardi knew how to get back in the game every time, facing even the toughest challenges with determination, clarity, and a strength of spirit that was truly exceptional. With his sporting achievements, with his example, and with his humanity, he gave all of us much more than a victory: he gave hope, pride, and the strength to never give up.

“On behalf of myself and the Government, I extend my heartfelt thoughts and the sincerest closeness to his family and to all those who loved him. Thank you for everything, Alex,” said Meloni.

L’Italia perde un grande campione e un uomo straordinario, capace di trasformare ogni prova della vita in una lezione di coraggio, forza e dignità. Alex Zanardi ha saputo rimettersi in gioco ogni volta, affrontando anche le sfide più dure con determinazione, lucidità e una forza… pic.twitter.com/nxqMtAlhjk — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 2, 2026

The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, said Zanardi was “an enduring symbol of courage and determination.”